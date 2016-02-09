BANGKOK, Feb 9 Stocks in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines fell on Tuesday amid global risk off sentiment and ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semi-annual monetary policy testimony before Congress this week. Asian shares fell about 1 percent as stability concerns put a torch to European bank stocks, sending investors to safe-haven assets such as longer-term Japanese bonds and gold. Bangkok's SET index was down 0.3 percent, its first loss in five trading sessions and with a fall in trading volumes to 80 percent of a 30-day average, similar to the light volumes in Indonesia and the Philippines. Jakarta composite index eased 0.6 percent while the Philippine key index dropped 1.9 percent on resuming trade after Monday's holiday. Fund flows were mixed, with the overall stock market in Thailand reporting net foreign selling worth 2.5 billion baht ($70.52 million), stock exchange data showed. Indonesia and the Philippines posted net foreign buying worth 337 billion rupiah ($24.78 million) and 112 million peso ($2.35 million), respectively, data showed. Singapore and Malaysia were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, reopening on Wednesday, while Vietnam will remain closed for the rest of the week. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous close Pct Move Bangkok 1303.96 1307.57 -0.28 Manila 6637.43 6765.13 -1.89 Jakarta 4768.625 4798.946 -0.63 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore -- 2882.73 -9.00 Bangkok 1303.96 1288.02 1.24 Manila 6637.43 6952.08 -4.53 Jakarta 4768.625 4593.008 3.82 Kuala Lumpur -- 1692.51 -1.78 Ho Chi Minh -- 579.03 -5.92 ($1 = 35.4500 baht) ($1 = 13,602.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 47.6820 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)