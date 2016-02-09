BANGKOK, Feb 9 Stocks in Thailand, Indonesia and
the Philippines fell on Tuesday amid global risk off sentiment
and ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's
semi-annual monetary policy testimony before Congress this week.
Asian shares fell about 1 percent as
stability concerns put a torch to European bank stocks, sending
investors to safe-haven assets such as longer-term Japanese
bonds and gold.
Bangkok's SET index was down 0.3 percent, its first
loss in five trading sessions and with a fall in trading volumes
to 80 percent of a 30-day average, similar to the light volumes
in Indonesia and the Philippines.
Jakarta composite index eased 0.6 percent while the
Philippine key index dropped 1.9 percent on resuming
trade after Monday's holiday.
Fund flows were mixed, with the overall stock market in
Thailand reporting net foreign selling worth 2.5 billion baht
($70.52 million), stock exchange data showed.
Indonesia and the Philippines posted net foreign buying
worth 337 billion rupiah ($24.78 million) and 112 million peso
($2.35 million), respectively, data showed.
Singapore and Malaysia were closed for the Lunar New Year
holiday, reopening on Wednesday, while Vietnam will remain
closed for the rest of the week.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current previous close Pct Move
Bangkok 1303.96 1307.57 -0.28
Manila 6637.43 6765.13 -1.89
Jakarta 4768.625 4798.946 -0.63
Change so far this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore -- 2882.73 -9.00
Bangkok 1303.96 1288.02 1.24
Manila 6637.43 6952.08 -4.53
Jakarta 4768.625 4593.008 3.82
Kuala Lumpur -- 1692.51 -1.78
Ho Chi Minh -- 579.03 -5.92
($1 = 35.4500 baht)
($1 = 13,602.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 47.6820 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)