BANGKOK, Feb 10 Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mixed on Wednesday, with Singapore shares recovering
partly from early losses, as investors awaited Congressional
testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen for clues
to the outlook for monetary policy.
Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index finished
down 1.6 percent, slipping more than 3 percent at one point,
partly reflecting weaknesses in the region during the Lunar New
Year holiday period when the city-state bourse was shut.
Stocks in Malaysia lost about 1 percent on resuming
trade after a four-day weekend. Indonesia extended
losses for a second day, pulled further away from a near
six-month closing high hit late last week.
Thailand and the Philippines ended slightly
higher, reversing weaknesses in the early trading hours, in line
with Asian stocks which were marginally down by
0.08 percent.
Foreign selling hit shares across the region. Thailand saw
net foreign selling worth 2.5 billion baht ($70.74 million) and
Malaysia worth 118 million ringgit ($28.65 million), stock
exchange data showed.
Vietnam will remain closed for the Lunar New Year
holiday through Friday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2582.10 2623.21 -1.57
Kuala Lumpur 1644.41 1662.46 -1.09
Bangkok 1304.74 1303.96 +0.06
Jakarta 4732.48 4768.63 -0.76
Manila 6637.48 6637.43 0.00
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2582.10 2882.73 -10.43
Kuala Lumpur 1644.41 1692.51 -2.84
Bangkok 1304.74 1288.02 +1.30
Jakarta 4732.48 4593.00 +3.04
Manila 6637.48 6952.08 -4.53
Ho Chi Minh -- 579.03 -5.92
($1 = 35.3400 baht)
($1 = 4.1180 ringgit)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)