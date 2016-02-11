BANGKOK, Feb 11 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mixed on Thursday, with Singapore hitting a three-week closing low as a shift to safe-haven assets hit Asia but stocks in Indonesia snapped a two-day losing streak amid a rise in the rupiah and foreign inflows. Singapore's key Straits Times Index fell for a second day, down 1.7 percent at 2,538.28, the lowest close since Jan. 21. Malaysia's key index extended losses for a second day and the Thai SET index was down 1.7 percent at 0928 GMT. Asian shares as measured by MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.8 percent. Investors sought the safety of Japanese yen, gold and top-rated bonds while dumping U.S. dollars on bets the Federal Reserve could be done raising interest rates. Jakarta composite index was up 0.9 percent, led by a 4.8 percent jump in shares of Astra International, with foreign investors net buying the stock which was also the most traded. The rupiah hit a near four-month high in line with gains in most emerging Asian currencies. Philippine shares rose 0.4 percent, with the overall stock market posting net foreign selling worth 584 million peso ($12.28 million), stock exchange data showed. Vietnam will remain closed through Friday for the Lunar New Year holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2538.28 2582.1 -1.70 Bangkok (at 0928 GMT) 1282.32 1304.74 -1.72 Manila 6663.43 6637.48 0.39 Jakarta 4775.86 4732.483 0.92 Kuala Lumpur 1643.95 1644.41 -0.03 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2538.28 2882.73 -11.95 Bangkok 1282.32 1288.02 -0.44 Manila 6663.43 6952.08 -4.15 Jakarta 4775.86 4593.008 3.98 Kuala Lumpur 1643.95 1692.51 -2.87 Ho Chi Minh -- 579.03 -5.92 ($1 = 47.5450 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)