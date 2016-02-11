BANGKOK, Feb 11 Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mixed on Thursday, with Singapore hitting a three-week
closing low as a shift to safe-haven assets hit Asia but stocks
in Indonesia snapped a two-day losing streak amid a rise in the
rupiah and foreign inflows.
Singapore's key Straits Times Index fell for a second
day, down 1.7 percent at 2,538.28, the lowest close since Jan.
21. Malaysia's key index extended losses for a second
day and the Thai SET index was down 1.7 percent at 0928
GMT.
Asian shares as measured by MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.8
percent.
Investors sought the safety of Japanese yen, gold and
top-rated bonds while dumping U.S. dollars on bets the Federal
Reserve could be done raising interest rates.
Jakarta composite index was up 0.9 percent, led by a
4.8 percent jump in shares of Astra International,
with foreign investors net buying the stock which was also the
most traded.
The rupiah hit a near four-month high in line with
gains in most emerging Asian currencies.
Philippine shares rose 0.4 percent, with the overall
stock market posting net foreign selling worth 584 million peso
($12.28 million), stock exchange data showed.
Vietnam will remain closed through Friday for the
Lunar New Year holiday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current previous close Pct Move
Singapore 2538.28 2582.1 -1.70
Bangkok (at 0928 GMT) 1282.32 1304.74 -1.72
Manila 6663.43 6637.48 0.39
Jakarta 4775.86 4732.483 0.92
Kuala Lumpur 1643.95 1644.41 -0.03
Change so far this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2538.28 2882.73 -11.95
Bangkok 1282.32 1288.02 -0.44
Manila 6663.43 6952.08 -4.15
Jakarta 4775.86 4593.008 3.98
Kuala Lumpur 1643.95 1692.51 -2.87
Ho Chi Minh -- 579.03 -5.92
($1 = 47.5450 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)