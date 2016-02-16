BANGKOK, Feb 16 Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Tuesday, with Singapore hitting a one-month high and
Malaysia touching an over two-week peak, as global risk
sentiment improved but fund flows into the battered region
remained weak.
Singapore's key Straits Times Index rose 1.4 percent
to 2,644.58, its highest close since Jan. 13. Banking shares
rose in a quarterly reporting season, with DBS Group Holdings
the most actively traded.
Malaysia's index advanced 0.9 percent to 1,664.99,
its highest close since Jan. 29, while the Philippine
index extended gains for a second day, adding 0.7 percent, both
boosted by domestic investors, stock exchange data showed.
Stocks in Thailand eked out slim gains.
Indonesia's index closed slightly higher, with the
central bank expected to cut its benchmark reference rate by 25
basis points to 7 percent on Thursday to lift economic growth.
The Indonesian stock market attracted net foreign buying
worth 137 billion rupiah ($10.23 million), data showed.
Vietnam shares rose 0.8 percent, with trade volume
topping a two-week high and energy stocks leading the gainers.
Asian shares, as measured by MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, gained 0.9
percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current previous close Pct Move
Singapore 2644.58 2607.9 1.41
Bangkok 1289.36 1288.4 0.07
Manila 6743.95 6692.58 0.77
Jakarta 4745.004 4740.726 0.09
Kuala Lumpur 1664.99 1649.96 0.91
Ho Chi Minh 548.05 543.79 0.78
Change so far this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2644.58 2882.73 -8.26
Bangkok 1289.36 1288.02 0.10
Manila 6743.95 6952.08 -2.99
Jakarta 4745.004 4593.008 3.31
Kuala Lumpur 1664.99 1692.51 -1.63
Ho Chi Minh 548.05 579.03 -5.35
($1 = 13,395.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)