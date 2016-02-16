BANGKOK, Feb 16 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, with Singapore hitting a one-month high and Malaysia touching an over two-week peak, as global risk sentiment improved but fund flows into the battered region remained weak. Singapore's key Straits Times Index rose 1.4 percent to 2,644.58, its highest close since Jan. 13. Banking shares rose in a quarterly reporting season, with DBS Group Holdings the most actively traded. Malaysia's index advanced 0.9 percent to 1,664.99, its highest close since Jan. 29, while the Philippine index extended gains for a second day, adding 0.7 percent, both boosted by domestic investors, stock exchange data showed. Stocks in Thailand eked out slim gains. Indonesia's index closed slightly higher, with the central bank expected to cut its benchmark reference rate by 25 basis points to 7 percent on Thursday to lift economic growth. The Indonesian stock market attracted net foreign buying worth 137 billion rupiah ($10.23 million), data showed. Vietnam shares rose 0.8 percent, with trade volume topping a two-week high and energy stocks leading the gainers. Asian shares, as measured by MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, gained 0.9 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2644.58 2607.9 1.41 Bangkok 1289.36 1288.4 0.07 Manila 6743.95 6692.58 0.77 Jakarta 4745.004 4740.726 0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1664.99 1649.96 0.91 Ho Chi Minh 548.05 543.79 0.78 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2644.58 2882.73 -8.26 Bangkok 1289.36 1288.02 0.10 Manila 6743.95 6952.08 -2.99 Jakarta 4745.004 4593.008 3.31 Kuala Lumpur 1664.99 1692.51 -1.63 Ho Chi Minh 548.05 579.03 -5.35 ($1 = 13,395.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)