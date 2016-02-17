BANGKOK, Feb 17 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets retreated, in line with Asia on Wednesday, with
Singapore snapping a three-day rising streak after downbeat
exports data in January, but foreign inflows helped bring
Indonesian benchmark to a near one-week high.
Losses in the region were led by Singapore, with the key
Straits Times Index dropping 1.2 percent after a more
than 4 percent rally in three sessions to Tuesday.
Sentiment turned weak in part reflecting a
larger-than-expected fall of 9.9 percent in non oil domestic
exports in January while unfavourable earnings results weighed
on shares such as United Overseas Bank.
Indonesia's Jakarta composite index posted a modest
0.4 percent gain to 4,765.50, the highest close since Feb. 11.
The overall stock market saw a net foreign buying worth 570
billion rupiah ($42.2 million), including a net purchase in
shares of Astra International and Bank Rakyat
Indonesia.
Foreigners also bought Thai shares a net 2.9 billion
baht ($81.41 million) and Malaysian stocks a net 33
million ringgit ($7.8 million), while selling stocks in the
Philippines a net 629 million peso ($13.21 million).
Asian shares slipped after two sessions of solid gains while
oil prices swung higher as the market reconsidered the chances
of a meaningful deal to restrict supply later in the year.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2613.79 2644.58 -1.16
Kuala Lumpur 1664.32 1664.99 -0.04
Bangkok 1288.47 1289.36 -0.07
Jakarta 4765.51 4745.00 +0.43
Manila 6756.82 6743.95 +0.19
Ho Chi Minh 547.05 548.05 -0.18
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2613.79 2882.73 -9.33
Kuala Lumpur 1664.32 1692.51 -1.67
Bangkok 1288.47 1288.02 +0.03
Jakarta 4765.51 4593.00 +3.76
Manila 6756.82 6952.08 -2.81
Ho Chi Minh 547.05 579.03 -5.52
($1 = 13,505.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 35.6200 baht)
($1 = 4.2125 ringgit)
($1 = 47.6000 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)