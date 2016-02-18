BANGKOK, Feb 18 Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Thursday, with the Malaysian index hitting a seven-week
high amid gains in the ringgit in reaction to rebounding oil
prices while Indonesian shares posted modest gains after the
central bank cut rates as expected.
Gains in crude oil helped improve risk sentiment in Asia,
sending MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan 1.8 percent higher.
Kuala Lumpur composite index climbed nearly 1
percent to 1,680.02, the highest close since Dec. 31.
The Malaysian ringgit advanced more than 1 percent
as a surge in oil prices and better-than-expected fourth-quarter
economic data eased concerns about Southeast Asia's
third-largest economy.
Malaysia saw relatively moderate trading volumes which were
close to a 30-day average, similar to regional peers. Brokers
said uncertainties about the direction of global oil prices kept
some investors cautious.
Jakarta composite index closed the day up 0.3
percent after the Indonesian central bank cut its benchmark
interest rate for the second time this year, as expected, in a
bid to help speed up sluggish economic growth.
Singapore reversed Wednesday's loss and rose 1.7
percent to a more than one-month high. The Philippines
rose for a fourth day, hovering around a seven-week high. Thai
and Vietnamese stocks rebounded from the day
before.
Foreign investors bought Malaysian and Indonesian shares
worth a net 211 million ringgit ($50.72 million) and 367 billion
rupiah ($27.21 million) respectively while selling Philippine
shares worth a net 800 million peso ($16.83 million), stock
exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2657.57 2613.79 +1.67
Kuala Lumpur 1680.02 1664.32 +0.94
Bangkok 1294.59 1288.47 +0.47
Jakarta 4778.79 4765.51 +0.28
Manila 6848.87 6756.82 +1.36
Ho Chi Minh 552.49 547.05 +0.99
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2657.57 2882.73 -7.81
Kuala Lumpur 1680.02 1692.51 -0.74
Bangkok 1294.59 1288.02 +0.51
Jakarta 4778.79 4593.00 +4.04
Manila 6848.87 6952.08 -1.48
Ho Chi Minh 552.49 579.03 -4.58
($1 = 4.1600 ringgit)
($1 = 13,490.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 47.5450 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)