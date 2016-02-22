JAKARTA, Feb 22 Southeast Asian stock markets traded mixed on Monday amid corporate earnings results while investors awaited a rush of industry surveys to take the pulse of the global economy. Singapore's key Straits Times Index gained 0.1 percent, led by resort and casino operator Genting Singapore . Shares of Genting Singapore rose as much as 5.6 percent to their highest level since Jan. 5 after the company reported higher-than-expected core profit after tax for 2015. Hong Leong Investment Bank maintained its "buy" rating on the stock, saying it expected the company's earnings to be less volatile this year with the low base of 2015. Singapore-based marine and offshore engineering firm Sembcorp Marine Ltd fell 2.9 percent after closing at its highest level in nearly seven weeks on Friday. Malaysia and the Philippines were little changed, while Indonesian stocks declined 0.1 percent. Indonesia's biggest lender by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk , gained 1.3 percent ahead of its 2015 earnings results on Tuesday. Thailand is closed on Monday for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on 0438 GMT Market Current Prev close Pct move Singapore 2658.18 2656.87 0.1 Kuala Lumpur 1675.28 1674.88 0.02 Jakarta 4695.048 4697.56 -0.1 Manila 6789.47 6792.06 -0.04 Ho Chi Minh 557.98 554.03 0.7 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)