BANGKOK, Feb 24 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mixed on Wednesday, with the Singapore benchmark suffering its worst drop in more than a month after the release of fourth-quarter economic data, while volatility in global oil prices dented risk sentiment in Asia. The Straits Times Index dropped 1.95 percent, its biggest single-day loss since Jan. 20, after better-than-expected economic growth in the fourth quarter, but the key manufacturing sector showed signs of weakness. Malaysia hit an over-one-week closing low after the inflation rate in January surged to its fastest level in nearly two years. The Philippines retreated after weak import data in December and ahead of a public holiday on Thursday. Bangkok's SET index closed at a near-three-month peak, Jakarta's composite index edged slightly higher and Vietnam climbed 1.2 percent. Foreign investors sold shares in most markets, led by a net 343 billion rupiah ($25.59 million) worth of Indonesian stocks, Thomson Reuters data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2619.96 2672.07 -1.95 Kuala Lumpur 1664.17 1677.28 -0.78 Bangkok 1331.93 1325.79 +0.46 Jakarta 4657.72 4654.05 +0.08 Manila 6769.26 6819.34 -0.73 Ho Chi Minh 568.04 561.28 +1.20 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2619.96 2882.73 -9.12 Kuala Lumpur 1664.17 1692.51 -1.67 Bangkok 1331.93 1288.02 +3.41 Jakarta 4657.72 4593.00 +1.41 Manila 6769.26 6952.08 -2.63 Ho Chi Minh 568.04 579.03 -1.90 ($1 = 4.2150 ringgit) ($1 = 13,405.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 47.6700 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)