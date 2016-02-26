BANGKOK, Feb 26 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose in line with Asia on Friday, with Singapore's key
index climbing more than one percent amid better-than-forecast
manufacturing output data for January while other major indexes
reversed recent falls.
Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 1.2 percent,
capping losses so far in the week at 0.9 percent. Oil and gas
firm Sembcorp Marine Ltd's shares led the gains after
four days of losses amid oil price volatility.
"There will be some bargain hunting today on the back of
Wall Street's overnight rise but lacklustre earnings
announcements so far, and some unexpected losses, will keep
sentiment cautious," said broker NRA Capital in a report.
Wall Street posted solid gains on Thursday as higher oil
prices reduced fears that banks could be hit by debt defaults.
Singapore's industrial production in January fell less than
expected from a year earlier as output of pharmaceuticals and
electronics swung to growth, data showed on Friday.
Jakarta composite index advanced 1 percent, with
shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Astra
International most actively traded, partly helped by
foreign-led buying.
Indonesia is set to end the week a tad 0.2 percent higher
amid mixed regional performances.
In Bangkok, the SET index trimmed some early gains,
and was up 0.2 percent at 1,336.67 amid technical-led selling
near a key resistance of 1,350.
Philippine stocks fell on resuming trade after a holiday on
Thursday. Vietnam staged a mild rebound of 0.2 percent.
Asian shares made guarded gains as a gathering of world
finance leaders provided a welter of reassuring comments, but
little in the way of actual policy stimulus.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0503 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2633.84 2603.40 +1.17
Kuala Lumpur 1662.35 1658.16 +0.25
Bangkok 1336.67 1333.42 +0.24
Jakarta 4705.74 4658.32 +1.02
Manila 6738.54 6769.26 -0.45
Ho Chi Minh 563.72 562.82 +0.16
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)