BANGKOK, Feb 29 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday after a raft of monthly economic data and weak sentiment in Asia, with Thai stocks snapping a six-day winning streak after January data pointed to a fall in consumption and factory output. The key SET index ended down 0.8 percent, advancing 2.4 percent on the month. Investors cashed in on shares that have seen recent upswings such as Advanced Info Service , taking it down 2 percent after a rally last week to a more than two-month high. Thai industrial output contracted a worse-than-expected 3.3 percent in January while private consumption slipped amid weak global and domestic demand. Foreign investors bought a net 492 million baht ($13.8 million) in February after net selling in January of 8 billion baht ($224.53 million), stock exchange data showed. A return of fund flows to the region also led to a rebound of stocks in Indonesia, bringing the Jakarta composite index 0.8 percent higher at a more than one-week high. It rallied 3.4 percent on the month, the region's best performer. Singapore extended gains for a second session, up 0.7 percent on the day and 1.4 percent on the month. The city-state posted a rise in total bank lending in January, lifting sentiment in banking stocks. Others in the region had mixed performances in February, with Vietnam up 2.6 percent while the Philippines and Malaysia both posted modest losses on the month. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2666.51 2649.38 +0.65 Kuala Lumpur 1654.75 1663.44 -0.52 Bangkok 1332.37 1343.07 -0.80 Jakarta 4770.95 4733.15 +0.80 Manila 6671.04 6771.30 -1.48 Ho Chi Minh 559.37 566.11 -1.19 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2666.51 2882.73 -7.50 Kuala Lumpur 1654.75 1692.51 -2.23 Bangkok 1332.37 1288.02 +3.44 Jakarta 4770.95 4593.00 +3.87 Manila 6671.04 6952.08 -4.04 Ho Chi Minh 559.37 579.03 -3.40 ($1 = 35.6300 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)