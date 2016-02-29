BANGKOK, Feb 29 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday after a raft of monthly economic data and
weak sentiment in Asia, with Thai stocks snapping a six-day
winning streak after January data pointed to a fall in
consumption and factory output.
The key SET index ended down 0.8 percent, advancing
2.4 percent on the month. Investors cashed in on shares that
have seen recent upswings such as Advanced Info Service
, taking it down 2 percent after a rally last week to
a more than two-month high.
Thai industrial output contracted a worse-than-expected 3.3
percent in January while private consumption slipped amid weak
global and domestic demand.
Foreign investors bought a net 492 million baht ($13.8
million) in February after net selling in January of 8 billion
baht ($224.53 million), stock exchange data showed.
A return of fund flows to the region also led to a rebound
of stocks in Indonesia, bringing the Jakarta composite index
0.8 percent higher at a more than one-week high. It
rallied 3.4 percent on the month, the region's best performer.
Singapore extended gains for a second session, up 0.7
percent on the day and 1.4 percent on the month. The city-state
posted a rise in total bank lending in January, lifting
sentiment in banking stocks.
Others in the region had mixed performances in February,
with Vietnam up 2.6 percent while the Philippines
and Malaysia both posted modest losses on the month.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2666.51 2649.38 +0.65
Kuala Lumpur 1654.75 1663.44 -0.52
Bangkok 1332.37 1343.07 -0.80
Jakarta 4770.95 4733.15 +0.80
Manila 6671.04 6771.30 -1.48
Ho Chi Minh 559.37 566.11 -1.19
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2666.51 2882.73 -7.50
Kuala Lumpur 1654.75 1692.51 -2.23
Bangkok 1332.37 1288.02 +3.44
Jakarta 4770.95 4593.00 +3.87
Manila 6671.04 6952.08 -4.04
Ho Chi Minh 559.37 579.03 -3.40
($1 = 35.6300 baht)
