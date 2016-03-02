BANGKOK, March 2 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday as foreign investors bought into beaten down stocks on improved global risk appetite, with Philippines posting its best gain in five weeks and the Thai index hitting a more than 3-month peak. The Philippine composite index was up 2.3 percent, its best single day increase since Jan. 27, with Megaworld Corp and Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company leading the way on foreign investor-led buying. Thai SET index advanced 1.4 percent to 1,365.31, the highest close since Nov. 26. It breached the key 1,350 level, with trading volumes nearly two times a 30-day average, as foreign investors turned net buyers for the first time in four days. Among outperformers, Singapore's Straits Times Index climbed 1.7 percent to a near two-month high ahead of the city-state's February factory activity data later in the day. Asian shares rallied to two-month highs. Attractive valuations across the region drew in equity investors, brokers said Foreigners net bought Thai shares worth 3.6 billion baht ($101 million), 350 million ringgit ($84 million) worth Malaysian stocks, 482 billion rupiah ($36 million) in Indonesian equities, and 1 billion peso ($21.14 million) in the Philippines, stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2726.96 2682.39 +1.66 Kuala Lumpur 1691.03 1670.82 +1.21 Bangkok 1365.31 1346.95 +1.36 Jakarta 4836.19 4779.98 +1.18 Manila 6882.45 6729.53 +2.27 Ho Chi Minh 570.18 561.56 +1.54 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2726.96 2882.73 -5.40 Kuala Lumpur 1691.03 1692.51 -0.09 Bangkok 1365.31 1288.02 +6.00 Jakarta 4836.19 4593.00 +5.29 Manila 6882.45 6952.08 -1.00 Ho Chi Minh 570.18 579.03 -1.53 ($1 = 35.5500 baht) ($1 = 13,285.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 4.1600 ringgit) ($1 = 47.3120 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)