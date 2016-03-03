BANGKOK, March 3 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Thursday, with Singapore posting its biggest
gain in more than two weeks and Philippine index touching over
two-month high, as upbeat data on U.S. jobs lifted sentiment in
Asia.
The key Straits Times Index jumped 2.2 percent, the
best single day rise since Feb. 15. Better risk sentiment in the
region prompted investors buying risky assets again despite data
showing activity in the city-state's factories fell in February.
Thai stocks notched up about 1 percent gain in a
choppy session as weak consumer confidence data brought in some
profit taking. Indonesia, where consumer confidence
remained optimistic in February, gained slightly.
Philippine composite index advanced for a third day
to the highest close since Dec. 28, with inflows continuing for
a third day, stock exchange data showed. Vietnam erased
early losses to finish the day in positive
territory.
Malaysia, bucking the trend, was slightly down a day
after the index closed at a more than two-month closing high on
inflows. Malaysia's exports in January are expected to have
grown at a faster pace than the previous month. The data is due
out on Friday.
Foreign inflows to the region continued this month amid
strength in regional currencies, with net inflows of Thai shares
on Thursday worth 5.2 billion baht ($147 million) and Malaysia
worth 392 million ringgit ($95 million), data showed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2787.62 2726.96 +2.22
Kuala Lumpur 1688.20 1691.03 -0.17
Bangkok 1379.33 1365.31 +1.03
Jakarta 4844.04 4836.19 +0.16
Manila 6963.44 6882.45 +1.18
Ho Chi Minh 570.39 570.18 +0.04
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2782.62 2882.73 -3.47
Kuala Lumpur 1688.20 1692.51 -0.25
Bangkok 1379.33 1288.02 +7.09
Jakarta 4844.04 4593.00 +5.47
Manila 6963.44 6952.08 +0.16
Ho Chi Minh 570.39 579.03 -1.49
($1 = 35.5000 baht)
($1 = 4.1300 ringgit)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)