BANGKOK, March 15 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Tuesday tracking Asian equities after the Bank
of Japan painted a gloomier view of the world's third-largest
economy, but foreign-led buying kept regional losses small.
Singapore's Straits Times Index eased 0.3 percent
after a rally on Monday to a 2-1/2 month closing high. The Thai
SET index fell 0.8 percent, reversing a two-day winning
streak.
The Jakarta composite index retreated from a near
8-month closing high hit the day before, with Indonesia's
central bank set to meet Thursday to review its monetary policy.
Stocks in Malaysia and Vietnam posted their
first decline in four trading days.
The Malaysian bourse said it recorded a net foreign buying
in fifteen successive trading days to Tuesday, worth a combined
2.6 billion ringgit ($629.24 million).
Franklin Templeton's Mark Mobius said Malaysia's currency
is undervalued by 28 percent, which makes the country
an attractive prospect for investors looking at Southeast Asian
economies.
Stocks in Asia, as measured by MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, slipped 1.3
percent after three days of gains, with attention turning to a
two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setters.
Several sharemarkets in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia
and the Philippines, continued reporting inflows on Tuesday as
expectations the Fed may defer an interest rate hike from the
meeting this week lifted risk sentiment, according to brokers.
The Philippine index bucked the trend to rise 0.5
percent amid inflows into shares of Philippine Long Distance
Telephone and Globe Telecom after San Miguel
Corp and Telstra Corp ended joint venture
negotiations.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current previous close Pct Move
Singapore 2839.44 2847.06 -0.27
Bangkok 1382.93 1394.27 -0.81
Manila 7148.26 7112.89 0.50
Jakarta 4849.781 4877.531 -0.57
Kuala Lumpur 1690.92 1700.31 -0.55
Ho Chi Minh 574.04 577.98 -0.68
Change so far this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2839.44 2882.73 -1.50
Bangkok 1382.93 1288.02 7.37
Manila 7148.26 6952.08 2.82
Jakarta 4849.781 4593.008 5.59
Kuala Lumpur 1690.92 1692.51 -0.09
Ho Chi Minh 574.04 579.03 -0.86
($1 = 4.1320 ringgit)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)