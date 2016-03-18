BANGKOK, March 18 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose, in line with Asia on Friday as foreign investors
bought shares, bringing key indexes in the Philippines and
Malaysia to a near five-month high.
The Federal Reserve's cautious stance on further interest
rate increases continued to lift risk appetite in Asia.
Stocks in the Philippines continued their outperformances,
with the key index climbing 1.3 percent to its highest
close since Oct. 27, 2015. It notched up 2.9 percent gain on the
week, Southeast Asia's best performer.
Malaysia advanced 0.8 percent to its highest close
since Oct. 19, 2015, with a weekly increase of 1.2 percent.
Foreign inflows to Philippine shares continued for a third
straight week while the inflows to Malaysia came into a fifth
week, stock exchange data showed. The Philippines received
inflows worth a net 4.4 billion peso ($95 million), while
Malaysia attracted inflows worth a net 1.5 billion ringgit ($371
million).
Singapore posted a weekly gain of 2.8 percent, the
second-best, followed by Indonesia's 1.5 percent
increase. Thailand and Vietnam underperformed on
the week, down 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.
Many markets will have a holiday-shortened trading week next
week, with the Philippines closed for a public holiday on
Thursday and Friday. Singapore and Indonesia will be shut on
Friday.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current previous close Pct Move
Singapore 2906.8 2880.17 0.92
Bangkok 1382.96 1380.2 0.20
Manila 7306.74 7210.9 1.33
Jakarta 4885.708 4885.688 0.00
Kuala Lumpur 1716.34 1703.19 0.77
Ho Chi Minh 575.82 579.26 -0.59
Change so far this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2906.8 2882.73 0.83
Bangkok 1382.96 1288.02 7.37
Manila 7306.74 6952.08 5.10
Jakarta 4885.708 4593.008 6.37
Kuala Lumpur 1716.34 1692.51 1.41
Ho Chi Minh 575.82 579.03 -0.55
($1 = 46.3750 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.0465 ringgit)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)