BANGKOK, March 25 Malaysia's key stock index hit
a more than one-week low, while the Thai benchmark fell for a
second day on Friday as a strong U.S. dollar dented sentiment in
the region but Vietnam rebounded after a trade surplus in the
first quarter of 2016.
Kuala Lumpur composite index ended the day down 0.68
percent at the lowest close since March 17. It posted a weekly
decline of 0.7 percent after three straight weeks of increases.
Among top index losers, Sapurakencana Petroleum
shed 4.5 percent after the oil and gas services firm posted its
first quarterly net loss in at least five years due to
impairment from a slump in global oil prices.
The Thai key SET index was down 0.6 percent at 0910
GMT, heading for a gain of about 1 percent on the week. Thailand
reported an export growth in February, the first time in 14
months, thanks to two unusual items.
Vietnam's key index rose 0.3 percent on the day,
trimming losses on the week to 0.7 percent after the country's
trade balance swung to a surplus in the first quarter of
2016.
Stock markets in Singapore, Indonesia and the
Philippines were closed for a public holiday.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current Prev Pct Move
close
Bangkok (0920 GMT) 1396.69 1405.41 -0.62
Kuala Lumpur 1703.79 1715.53 -0.68
Ho Chi Minh 572.08 570.66 +0.25
Change so far this year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore -- 2882.73 -1.23
Bangkok (0920 GMT) 1396.69 1288.02 +8.44
Manila -- 6952.08 +5.87
Jakarta -- 4593.008 +5.10
Kuala Lumpur 1703.79 1692.51 +0.67
Ho Chi Minh 572.08 579.03 -1.20
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)