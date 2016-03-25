BANGKOK, March 25 Malaysia's key stock index hit a more than one-week low, while the Thai benchmark fell for a second day on Friday as a strong U.S. dollar dented sentiment in the region but Vietnam rebounded after a trade surplus in the first quarter of 2016. Kuala Lumpur composite index ended the day down 0.68 percent at the lowest close since March 17. It posted a weekly decline of 0.7 percent after three straight weeks of increases. Among top index losers, Sapurakencana Petroleum shed 4.5 percent after the oil and gas services firm posted its first quarterly net loss in at least five years due to impairment from a slump in global oil prices. The Thai key SET index was down 0.6 percent at 0910 GMT, heading for a gain of about 1 percent on the week. Thailand reported an export growth in February, the first time in 14 months, thanks to two unusual items. Vietnam's key index rose 0.3 percent on the day, trimming losses on the week to 0.7 percent after the country's trade balance swung to a surplus in the first quarter of 2016. Stock markets in Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines were closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Prev Pct Move close Bangkok (0920 GMT) 1396.69 1405.41 -0.62 Kuala Lumpur 1703.79 1715.53 -0.68 Ho Chi Minh 572.08 570.66 +0.25 Change so far this year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore -- 2882.73 -1.23 Bangkok (0920 GMT) 1396.69 1288.02 +8.44 Manila -- 6952.08 +5.87 Jakarta -- 4593.008 +5.10 Kuala Lumpur 1703.79 1692.51 +0.67 Ho Chi Minh 572.08 579.03 -1.20 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)