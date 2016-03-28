March 28 Most Southeast Asian stock markets
closed lower on Monday, with Indonesia posting its one-month
closing low, as investors cautiously waited for cues on U.S.
economic growth from the Federal Reserve chief.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will speak on U.S.
economic outlook and monetary policy on Tuesday. A few other Fed
policymakers are also due to speak on the same day, making the
Fed's policy the biggest focus for now..
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) ended 1.1 percent down,
its lowest close since Feb. 29, amid $36.50 million foreign
outflow.
"JCI has underperformed in the absence of key catalysts,"
said John Teja, director at Jakarta-based Ciptadana Securities.
"Possible Fed rate hike in April and weakness of rupiah in line
with other emerging currencies is also pressurising."
Singapore finished 0.6 percent weaker at its lowest
since March 11, Thai stocks fell 0.4 percent, the
Philippines lost 0.4 percent, and Malaysia
dropped 0.1 percent.
The Singapore index is likely to consolidate this week given
the lack of fresh factors, Net Research Asia said in note to
investors, while analysts in Bangkok said the focus was on the
Fed and U.S. economic growth.
Bucking the trend, Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
gained 0.6 percent.
European markets are closed for the Easter Monday holiday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2830.29 2847.39 -0.60
Kuala Lumpur 1702.41 1703.79 -0.08
Bangkok 1389.01 1394.78 -0.41
Jakarta 4773.63 4827.09 -1.11
Manila 7334.52 7360.05 -0.35
Ho Chi Minh 575.72 572.08 +0.64
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2830.29 2882.73 -1.82
Kuala Lumpur 1702.41 1692.51 +0.58
Bangkok 1389.01 1288.02 +7.84
Jakarta 4773.63 4593.00 +3.93
Manila 7334.52 6952.08 +5.50
Ho Chi Minh 575.72 579.03 -0.57
($1 = 13,365.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)