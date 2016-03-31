March 31 Most Southeast Asian stock markets
closed down on Thursday, led by Singapore and Vietnam, as the
boost from a U.S. Federal Reserve statement this week scaling
back expectations for any interest rate hikes faded.
Singapore's Straits Times Index slid 1.1 percent,
down 1.45 percent for the quarter.
Vietnam dropped 1.5 percent to close at its lowest
level since Feb. 29, dragged down by losses in most big caps,
led by banks and energy stocks. It ended the quarter 3.1 percent
lower.
The Philippines lost 0.5 percent, Thailand's SET
slipped 0.2 percent and Malaysia ended steady
amid $100.19 million net foreign inflows.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday
emphasised the need to proceed "cautiously" on tightening
policy, pushing back on a handful of her colleagues who have
suggested another move may be just around the corner.
"Yesterday's Yellen gains were temporary," said Mixo Das,
ASEAN equity strategist at Nomura in Singapore. "Market pricing
of Fed hikes is already very dovish -- not much room for it to
move further lower."
The Jakarta Composite index gained 0.6 percent,
ending the quarter with a 5.5 percent gain. Jakarta saw a net
foreign inflow of $30.99 million.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current Prev close Pct Move
Singapore 2840.90 2872.78 -1.11
Bangkok 1407.40 1410.29 -0.18
Manila 7262.30 7299.23 -0.51
Jakarta 4845.371 4816.655 +0.60
Kuala Lumpur 1717.58 1717.82 -0.01
Ho Chi Minh 561.22 569.91 -1.52
Change so far this year
Market Current End prev Pct Move
yr
Singapore 2840.90 2882.73 -1.45
Bangkok 1407.40 1288.02 +9.29
Manila 7262.30 6952.08 +3.08
Jakarta 4845.371 4593.008 +5.49
Kuala Lumpur 1717.58 1692.51 +1.48
Ho Chi Minh 561.22 579.03 -3.08
($1 = 13,255.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 3.9000 ringgit)
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Singapore and Shihar Aneez
in Colombo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)