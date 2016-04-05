JAKARTA, April 5 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Tuesday, tracking global markets on weak oil
prices and uncertainty ahead of the release of minutes of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.
Singapore's main stock index was down 1.5 percent by
0900 GMT, after falling as much as 1.8 percent to its lowest
since March 9, while Thailand's SET index dropped 1.6
percent.
Among top losers in Singapore, Sembcorp Industries Ltd
fell 3.4 percent, while oil and gas firm PTT Pcl
in Bangkok lost 1.8 percent.
"Asian markets are down due to the falling oil price and
investors in the region are also waiting for the FOMC minutes.
They are now taking profit ahead of the FOMC," said Andri
Zakarias, an analyst with BNI Securities in Jakarta.
Oil slipped to a one-month low on Tuesday after a surprise
fall in gasoline demand in the United States, the world's
largest oil consumer, and doubts whether oil producers can agree
an output freeze to dampen a global supply glut.
Signals were mixed on U.S. policy direction with Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's dovish speech last week contrasting
with more hawkish remarks from other central bank policymakers.
The Philippine index was down 0.5 percent, while
Malaysian stocks fell 0.4 percent.
Bucking the trend, Indonesia gained 0.2 percent and
Vietnam rose 0.8 percent.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on 0900 GMT
Market Current Prev close Pct move
Singapore 2794.23 2835.35 -1.45
Kuala Lumpur 1718.08 1725.24 -0.42
Bangkok 1377.36 1400.27 -1.64
Jakarta 4858.07 4850.1 0.16
Manila 7219.23 7254.53 -0.49
Ho Chi Minh 560.32 555.82 0.81
Change on year
Market Current Prev yr end Pct move
Singapore 2794.23 2882.73 -3.07
Kuala Lumpur 1718.08 1692.51 1.51
Jakarta 4858.072 4593.008 5.77
Manila 7219.23 6952.08 3.84
Ho Chi Minh 560.32 579.03 -3.23
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)