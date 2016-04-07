JAKARTA, April 7 Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Thursday on higher oil prices and easing concerns about
an April U.S. interest rate increase following cautious comments
by policy makers in the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes.
The Philippine index rose 0.4 percent, led by
property developer Robinsons Land Corp with a 2.3
percent gain.
"The release of the minutes of the Fed's March FOMC meeting
showed that some members of the committee favour an April
interest rate hike while most urged caution in the face of
financial uncertainty," said Taye Shim, head of research at KDB
Daewoo Securities Indonesia.
The Fed's caution lifted appetite for Southeast Asian
equities.
Indonesia's stock index gained 0.4 percent led by
energy stocks. Coal miner PT Bayan Resources Tbk
gained 5.3 percent, while state gas distributor PT Perusahaan
Gas Negara Tbk rose 2 percent.
Oil prices extended gains on inventory concerns and dollar
weakness, lending support to energy-based stocks.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change 0431 GMT
Market Current Prev close Pct move
Singapore 2820.7 2811.25 0.34
Kuala Lumpur 1720.58 1717.01 0.21
Bangkok 1375.1 1373.59 0.11
Jakarta 4889.31 4868.23 0.43
Manila 7209.14 7180.55 0.40
Ho Chi Minh 567.83 567.79 0.01
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)