By Nichola Saminather
| SINGAPORE, April 21
SINGAPORE, April 21Indonesia and the Philippines
are the two South East Asian stock markets benefiting most from
investors' return to emerging markets this year, with foreign
funds undeterred by them becoming the region's most expensive
markets.
"We're not so concerned about valuation," said Sean Taylor,
Asia Pacific chief investment officer at Deutsche Asset
Management. "We are looking for strong business models which can
withstand the headwinds."
So far investors have reaped a 13-percent gain since the
start of the year in Indonesia, and a 5-percent
gain in the Philippines, versus the MSCI
emerging Asia index's rise of 3 percent.
Indonesia also compares well against the MSCI Emerging
Markets index, whose 7.7 percent gain this year has been largely
fuelled by Latin America's comeback, after the index fell 17
percent in 2015.
Like the Philippines, Indonesia has a consumption-led
economy, whose strong domestic demand cushions the impact of
slow global growth. They are also blessed with governments that
are spending big on infrastructure.
"Major global macro drivers, such as the U.S. Federal
Reserve, U.S. dollar and oil prices, are likely to be headwinds
as the year progresses, notwithstanding sequential improvement
in China's economic momentum," Deutsche's Taylor said.
"Comparatively, Philippines and Indonesia are more
attractive due to their private consumption driven economies."
Foreign buying has helped make them the most expensive major
share markets in Southeast Asia, with prices at 2.97 and 2.82
times book value respectively, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream.
While high in absolute terms, investors reckon both markets
can go further as they remain below their March 2015 peaks, when
Indonesia's market was 3.6 times its book value and the
Philippines stood at 3.39 times.
INDONESIA LIBERALISES, PHILIPPINES VOTES
So far this year, according to Credit Suisse data, foreign
investors have bought $427 million of shares in Indonesia, after
selling $2.7 billion in 2015.
Indonesia's push to open previously closed sectors, such as
telecom, power and business services, to foreign investors has
helped make it more attractive, Blackrock said in a March 30
note.
Indonesian companies that fit these themes have seen strong
growth. Conglomerate PT Astra International has surged
27 percent this year, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia has
risen 18 percent and cement manufacturer Holcim Indonesia
is up 16 percent.
Trends favour the Philippines after foreigners' net sales of
$1.2 billion in 2015, but it was still showing net sales of $7
million for the year so far.
Investors will want to see whether whoever wins next month's
presidential election can keep the economy performing at the
high levels set by outgoing president Benigno Aquino.
"There is a risk that growth could taper off immediately
after the election, particularly in 2017, if the new
administration advocates sharp policy changes," Joseph
Incalcaterra, economist at HSBC, wrote in a note last month.
Amy Leung, research analyst for emerging and Asian equities
at Newton Investment Management, a subsidiary of BNY Mellon
Investment, saw compelling fundamentals favouring the
Philippines.
"Philippines is likely to be in a sweet spot in the coming
years as its banking system is under-leveraged, and it has one
of the youngest populations in Asia," she said.
Newton is overweight Philippines snack food company
Universal Robina Corp and conglomerate GT Capital
Holdings Inc due to their growth potential.
CHEAPER FOR A REASON
Neighbouring Malaysia and Thailand have lower valuations.
Prices are at 1.7 times book value from 1.99 a year ago in
Malaysia, the region's cheapest major market,
and 1.97 from 2.2 in Thailand - but they are
cheaper for several reasons.
In Malaysia, rising inflation is limiting consumption, and
the scandal surrounding state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad
and a change of central bank governors in May are adding to
uncertainty, Deutsche's Taylor said.
Thailand is in danger of losing out as several foreign
companies are moving manufacturing facilities from Thailand to
other countries, like Vietnam, and demand for some major export
items, such as hard disk drives, is dwindling, according to Phil
Lee, head of Asia-Pacific research at Mirae Asset Management.
High household debt levels are a problem common to both
Malaysia and Thailand, according to Kum Soek Ching, head of
Southeast Asia research at Credit Suisse Private Banking in
Singapore, and that has added to foreign investors' caution.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)