JAKARTA, April 26 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell for a second day on Tuesday, led by Indonesia, as
cautious investors adopted a wait and watch approach ahead of
central bank meetings in the United States and Japan later this
week.
Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index was down 1.5
percent to a near two-week low at 0538 GMT, led by financial
stocks, while poor earning expectations dragged large caps
lower.
Jakarta-based Trimegah Research said in a note it expects
Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk and
heavy equipment distributor United Tractors to post
disappointing earnings in the March quarter.
Astra shares were down 2 percent while those of United
Tractors fell 2.5 percent.
Bank of Japan policymakers are likely to discuss further
easing when they meet on Wednesday and Thursday.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, which lifted its benchmark
overnight interest rate in December for the first time in nearly
a decade, meets on Wednesday.
The Singapore share index fell 0.8 percent to a near
two-week low, led by financial stocks.
Malaysia's stock index was down 0.7 percent, while
the Philippines Composite Index was 0.4 percent weaker.
Bucking the trend, the Thai SET index was up 0.1
percent, while Vietnam's benchmark VN Index advanced 0.7
percent, led by gains in real estate stocks, following a slight
correction in the previous session.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at
0539 GMT
Market Current previous close Pct Move
Singapore 2877.8 2900.28 -0.78
Bangkok 1410.68 1408.71 0.14
Manila 7220.23 7250.13 -0.41
Jakarta 4805.459 4878.862 -1.50
Kuala Lumpur 1702.08 1714.51 -0.72
Ho Chi Minh 595.84 591.58 0.72
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)