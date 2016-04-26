JAKARTA, April 26 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell for a second straight day on Tuesday, led by
Indonesia, as cautious investors adopted a wait and watch
approach ahead of central bank meetings in the United States and
Japan later this week.
However, the Thai SET index and the Vietnam index
bucked the trend, helped by commodities and financial
shares respectively.
Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index ended 1.3
percent down at a more than two-week closing low, led by
financial stocks, while poor earnings expectations dragged large
caps lower.
Jakarta-based Trimegah Research said in a note it expects
Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk and
heavy equipment distributor United Tractors to post
disappointing earnings for the March quarter.
Astra shares ended 2 percent down while those of United
Tractors fell 3.1 percent.
"The market sentiment remained weak with selling pressure
across the board as worries continued on the first quarter
earnings outlook and ahead of the Fed meeting this week," said
John Teja, director at Jakarta-based Ciptadana Securities.
Bank of Japan policymakers are likely to discuss further
easing when they meet on Wednesday and Thursday.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, which lifted its benchmark
overnight interest rate in December for the first time in nearly
a decade, is expected to hold interest rates steady this week.
The Singapore share index fell 0.2 percent to a near
two-week low, led by financial stocks.
Malaysia's stock index closed 1.3 percent weaker as
Kuala Lumpur's stock market suffered a $56.10 million net
foreign outflow on Tuesday.
Philippines Composite Index was 0.5 percent weaker.
The Thai SET index closed 0.7 percent up, while Vietnam
closed 1.2 percent higher, with volumes rising to more than a
five-week high.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current previous close Pct Move
Singapore 2894.66 2900.28 -0.19
Bangkok 1418.78 1408.71 0.71
Manila 7211.92 7250.13 -0.53
Jakarta 4814.093 4878.862 -1.33
Kuala Lumpur 1692.5 1714.51 -1.28
Ho Chi Minh 598.48 591.58 1.17
Change in 2016
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2894.66 2882.73 0.41
Bangkok 1418.78 1288.02 10.15
Manila 7211.92 6952.08 3.74
Jakarta 4814.093 4593.008 4.81
Kuala Lumpur 1692.5 1692.51 0.00
Ho Chi Minh 598.48 579.03 3.36
($1 = 3.9200 ringgit)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)