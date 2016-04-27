April 27 Most Southeast Asian stock markets
closed weaker on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead
of central bank policy decisions in the United States and Japan.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates
steady later in the day when the two-day Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) meeting ends. It could also take a more upbeat
view on the economy, keeping the way open for future rate hikes.
"Everybody is on a wait-and-see mood. They want to see the
Fed views on the U.S. economy and Bank of Japan's stimulus
measures," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip
Capital in Bangkok.
The Bank of Japan will make its policy decision on Thursday
amid speculation it could ramp up its already extensive monetary
stimulus scheme, which includes negative interest rates on some
deposits at the BOJ.
Thailand's SET index closed 0.5 percent down, led by
financial stocks while Singapore's Strait Times Index
fell 0.7 percent to its lowest close since April 12.
Malaysian shares recovered from early falls to
finish steady at a six-week closing low hit on Tuesday, despite
$25.62 million of foreign outflows.
Philippine stocks fell 0.4 percent, led by industrial
and financial shares, while Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
ended 0.8 percent down as losses in several blue chips offset
gains in energy stocks.
Bucking the trend, the Jakarta Composite Index ended
0.7 percent higher, its first gain in three sessions.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current previous close Pct Move
Singapore 2874.72 2894.66 -0.69
Bangkok 1411.84 1418.78 -0.49
Manila 7180.53 7211.92 -0.44
Jakarta 4845.658 4814.093 0.66
Kuala Lumpur 1692.34 1692.5 -0.01
Ho Chi Minh 593.96 598.48 -0.76
Change in 2016
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2874.72 2882.73 -0.28
Bangkok 1411.84 1288.02 9.61
Manila 7180.53 6952.08 3.29
Jakarta 4845.658 4593.008 5.50
Kuala Lumpur 1692.34 1692.51 -0.01
Ho Chi Minh 593.96 579.03 2.58
($1 = 3.9100 ringgit)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)