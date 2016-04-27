April 27 Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed weaker on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of central bank policy decisions in the United States and Japan. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady later in the day when the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting ends. It could also take a more upbeat view on the economy, keeping the way open for future rate hikes. "Everybody is on a wait-and-see mood. They want to see the Fed views on the U.S. economy and Bank of Japan's stimulus measures," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Capital in Bangkok. The Bank of Japan will make its policy decision on Thursday amid speculation it could ramp up its already extensive monetary stimulus scheme, which includes negative interest rates on some deposits at the BOJ. Thailand's SET index closed 0.5 percent down, led by financial stocks while Singapore's Strait Times Index fell 0.7 percent to its lowest close since April 12. Malaysian shares recovered from early falls to finish steady at a six-week closing low hit on Tuesday, despite $25.62 million of foreign outflows. Philippine stocks fell 0.4 percent, led by industrial and financial shares, while Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended 0.8 percent down as losses in several blue chips offset gains in energy stocks. Bucking the trend, the Jakarta Composite Index ended 0.7 percent higher, its first gain in three sessions. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2874.72 2894.66 -0.69 Bangkok 1411.84 1418.78 -0.49 Manila 7180.53 7211.92 -0.44 Jakarta 4845.658 4814.093 0.66 Kuala Lumpur 1692.34 1692.5 -0.01 Ho Chi Minh 593.96 598.48 -0.76 Change in 2016 Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2874.72 2882.73 -0.28 Bangkok 1411.84 1288.02 9.61 Manila 7180.53 6952.08 3.29 Jakarta 4845.658 4593.008 5.50 Kuala Lumpur 1692.34 1692.51 -0.01 Ho Chi Minh 593.96 579.03 2.58 ($1 = 3.9100 ringgit) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)