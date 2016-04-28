JAKARTA, April 28 Southeast Asian stock markets
traded mixed on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve left
interest rates unchanged while investors kept an eye on local
corporate earnings.
The Malaysian index fell 0.8 percent, dragged by
shares of cigarette firm British American Tobacco Bhd
which slumped as much as 8.5 percent, touching their lowest in
over four years.
The stock extended a 4.4 percent loss from the previous
session after the company posted a 29 percent drop in quarterly
earnings, prompting target price cuts by several brokerage
firms.
"The Fed meeting was a non-event, and both global and
domestic markets continue to focus on fundamentals and
earnings," said Dang Maulida, an analyst with KDB Daewoo
Securities in Jakarta.
The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but kept
the door open to a hike in June while showing little sign it was
in a hurry to tighten.
Stocks in Singapore and the Philippines rose
by 0.3 percent each, while the Indonesian index eased
marginally.
Shares of Indonesian brewer PT Multi Bintang Indonesia
surged more than 16 percent, heading for their best
day since Sept. 15, after first-quarter earnings more than
doubled from a year ago.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change 0447 GMT
Market Current Prev Pct move
close
Singapore 2884.65 2874.72 0.35
Kuala Lumpur 1678.48 1692.34 -0.82
Bangkok 1407.04 1411.84 -0.34
Jakarta 4838.57 4845.66 -0.15
Manila 7201.85 7180.53 0.30
Ho Chi Minh 595.15 593.96 0.20
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)