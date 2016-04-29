JAKARTA, April 29 Most Southeast Asian stock
indexes fell on Friday amid weakness in global markets, with
Singapore leading the losses, dragged by banking stocks on lower
earnings, and Indonesian shares declining on selling by foreign
investors.
Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.8 percent,
concluding the week with a 3.5 percent loss, its worst weekly
decline in more than three months.
Three heavy-weight banking stocks pulled the Singapore index
lower, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd falling
1.46 percent after its March quarter earnings missed analysts'
forecast.
Shares of rivals United Overseas Bank Ltd and DBS
Group Holdings fell more than 1 percent each.
Indonesia's main stock index closed 0.2 percent
lower, dragged by market heavyweights PT Unilever Indonesia
and PT Gudang Garam.
"So far, 30 companies under our coverage have reported their
first-quarter financials with aggregate earnings growth being 1
percent year-on-year which was quite disappointing, even though
on a quarter-on-quarter the growth was still on an upward
trend," Maybank KimEng Indonesia wrote.
Foreign investors were seen offloading local equities on
Friday, their fourth straight session of selling.
Philippine stocks closed marginally lower, while
Malaysian shares fell 0.1 percent.
Bucking the trend, the Thai stock index posted its
first gain in three sessions and Vietnam's index jumped
1.1 percent.
Most Southeast Asian markets will be closed on Monday for
Labour Day, with the exception of Indonesia and the Philippines.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on
day
Market Current Prev Pct
Close Change
Singapore 2838.52 2862.3 -0.83
Kuala Lumpur 1672.72 1674.76 -0.12
Thailand 1404.61 1399.91 0.34
Jakarta 4838.58 4848.39 -0.2
Manila 7159.29 7162.56 -0.05
Ho Chi Mihn 598.37 591.67 1.13
Change on
year
Current End 2015 Pct
Change
Singapore 2838.52 2882.73 -1.53
Kuala Lumpur 1672.72 1692.51 -1.17
Thailand 1404.61 1288.02 9.05
Jakarta 4838.58 4593.01 5.35
Manila 7159.29 6952.08 2.98
Ho Chi Minh 598.37 579.03 3.34
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)