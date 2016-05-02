JAKARTA, May 2 The Philippine stock index posted its biggest single-day decline in two months ahead of elections in the country, while disappointing corporate earnings continued to hurt sentiment in Indonesia. The Philippine index fell 1.47 percent to close at its lowest since March 10. The index posted its biggest one-day loss since Feb. 29, ahead of the May 9 election, as a lack of clarity about presidential front-runner Rodrigo Duterte's economic policy caused market jitters. "He has not been very specific on his economic policy, that's why there have been market jitters. He appeared before a business group last week and it was not received favourably," Luz Lorenzo, an analyst with Maybank Kim Eng in Manila said. Indonesia's stock index fell 0.6 percent on lingering disappointment over first-quarter results. Other Southeast Asian stock markets were closed to mark the May 1 Labour Day holiday, which fell on Sunday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Pct close change Jakarta 4808.32 4838.58 -0.63 Manila 7053.88 7159.29 -1.47 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct change Singapore 2838.52 2882.73 -1.53 Kuala Lumpur 1672.72 1692.51 -1.17 Bangkok 1404.61 1288.02 9.05 Jakarta 4808.32 4593.008 4.69 Manila 7053.88 6952.08 1.46 Ho Chi Mihn 598.37 579.03 3.34 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)