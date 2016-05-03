JAKARTA, May 3 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets ended lower on Tuesday with the Malaysian index leading
the decline amid falls in banking shares.
The Malaysian stock index fell 1.3 percent to its
lowest closing since Feb. 15, weighed down by the financial
sector.
Shares of Malayan Banking Bhd lost 1.7 percent,
while CIMB Group Holdings Bhd fell 2.8 percent after central
bank data last week showed banks' loan growth continued to ease
in March, ahead of earnings announcements later this month.
"In March, loans growth continued to decelerate but asset
quality stablilized on month-on-month basis. However, indicators
still point to subdued outlook with loan applications and
approvals still falling," Kenanga Investment Bank said in a note
on Tuesday.
Singapore's Straits Times Index lost nearly 1 percent
while Thai stocks fell 0.5 percent after the long
weekend.
Most Southeast Asian markets were closed on Monday to mark
the May 1 Labour Day, which fell on Sunday.
Philippine stocks failed to retain earlier gains and
closed 0.1 percent lower as pre-election jitters lingered, while
the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) bucked the trend with
a 0.1 percent gain.
"The JCI has fallen by 2.2 percent since previous week's
Monday amid plenty of disappointing results. We think a rebound
is due," broker Trimegah Securities in Jakarta said.
Indonesia is scheduled to release first-quarter GDP data on
Wednesday. A Reuters poll showed first-quarter GDP inching up to
5.05 percent year-on-year, from 5.04 percent in the fourth
quarter.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Pct
close change
Singapore 2811.2 2838.52 -0.96
Kuala Lumpur 1651.44 1672.72 -1.27
Bangkok 1397.87 1404.61 -0.48
Jakarta 4812.26 4808.32 0.08
Manila 7046.57 7053.88 -0.1
Change on
year
Market Current End 2015 Pct
change
Singapore 2811.2 2882.73 -2.48
Kuala Lumpur 1651.44 1692.51 -2.43
Bangkok 1397.87 1288.02 8.53
Jakarta 4812.26 4593.01 4.77
Manila 7046.57 6952.08 1.36
Ho Chi Mihn 598.37 579.03 3.34
