May 5 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Thursday, led by the Philippines, as weak economic data and
corporate earnings results added to concerns over global
economic growth.
Activity in China's services sector expanded at a slower
pace in April than in March, a private survey showed on
Thursday, although firms resumed adding staff after a rare
decline the previous month.
That has added to concerns raised by disappointing
manufacturing data from China and growth and inflation forecast
downgrades by the European Commission.
The Philippine stock index fell 1.2 percent and
Malaysia finished 0.8 percent lower amid $51.02 million
net foreign outflow.
Singapore's Strait Times Index dropped 0.2 percent to
a more than two-month closing low.
Singapore-based NetResearch Asia said in a note that
investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. jobs report
scheduled for Friday.
"There was little news overnight to turn sentiment which is
now decidedly cautious given weak corporate earnings and
economic data," NetResearch said.
Mixed data on the services sector in the United States also
weighed on sentiment. The vast U.S. services sector expanded in
April as new orders and employment accelerated, offering hope
economic growth would rebound after a sluggish first quarter,
data showed on Wednesday.
But other figures showed private employers hired the fewest
workers in three years, sparking concerns the all-important
payrolls report might also disappoint.
Bucking the trend, Vietnam's VN index closed 0.4
percent higher, boosted by banking shares on upbeat earnings
results.
Indonesia's markets were closed on Thursday for a holiday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current previous close Pct Move
Singapore 2767.81 2773.07 -0.19
Manila 6999.75 7081.86 -1.16
Kuala Lumpur 1645.09 1657.58 -0.75
Ho Chi Minh 601.51 599.07 +0.41
Change so far this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2767.81 2882.73 -3.99
Bangkok 1390.7 1288.02 7.97
Manila 6999.75 6952.08 0.69
Jakarta 4822.595 4593.008 5.00
Kuala Lumpur 1645.09 1692.51 -2.80
Ho Chi Minh 601.51 579.03 3.88
($1 = 4.0020 ringgit)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)