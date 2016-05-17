By Rushil Dutta
May 17 Most Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Tuesday, led by energy stocks as global oil prices climbed for a
second day to a near 6-month high, with Vietnam up 1.5 percent
to hit its highest since July.
Oil traded at around $49 a barrel supported by supply
outages in Nigeria, Canada and other producers that are eroding
a persistent glut.
Vietnam closed at a more than nine-month high, riding
on energy stocks. The smallest of the six main Southeast Asian
markets has gained 6.3 percent this year as of Monday's close.
"Short-term movements are hard to predict and volatility is
always there but I expect the market to remain resilient
throughout the rest of 2016," said Dang Van Phap, research
manager at Viet Capital Securities.
PetroVietnam Gas finished 6.3 percent higher, while
PetroVietnam Well & Drilling Services Corp was up 6.7
percent.
Singapore shares closed at a 2-week high, with
oil-rig firm Keppel Corp up 4.5 percent and offshore
engineering firm Sembcorp Marine closing nearly 8
percent higher.
Malaysia rose about 1 percent ahead of a central bank
decision on interest rates on Thursday. SapuraKencana Petroleum
was up 1.9 percent.
Bank Negara Malaysia will likely hold its overnight policy
rate at 3.25 percent on expectations economic
growth will improve in the coming quarters, a Reuters poll
showed.
Indonesia dipped slightly as financials took a hit,
with the Jakarta Finance Index closing more than 1
percent lower, dragged down by the country's three largest
state-controlled banks.
"Given the management guidance, we think the banking sector
still poses downside risks, particularly from rising NPL
(non-performing loans) and noise on lending rate intervention,"
Trimegah Securities said in a note.
Thai stocks were 0.6 percent higher, led by telecomm
services and energy shares.
Broader Asian shares rose, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.9
percent, extending its recovery from a two-month low set on
Friday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Previous Pct Move
Close
Singapore 2781.11 2736.06 1.65
Bangkok 1406.57 1397.63 0.64
Manila 7524.84 7511.74 0.17
Jakarta 4729.156 4731.562 -0.05
Kuala Lumpur 1633.39 1621.21 0.75
Ho Chi Minh 624.75 615.78 1.46
Change on
year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2781.11 2882.73 -3.53
Bangkok 1406.57 1288.02 9.20
Manila 7524.84 6952.08 8.24
Jakarta 4729.156 4593.008 2.96
Kuala Lumpur 1633.39 1692.51 -3.49
Ho Chi Minh 624.75 579.03 7.90
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta and My Pham in Hanoi; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)