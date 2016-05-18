By Anusha Ravindranath
May 18 Southeast Asian stocks were lower or
little changed at the close of trade on Wednesday, in line with
Asian shares, after some U.S. Fed officials flagged prospects of
a rate increase, leaving the door open to a change in monetary
policy relatively soon.
A U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday that he
will push for an interest rate hike in June or July and two
others still see up to three rate increases this year.
Asian markets fell as the assumed shift towards more
tightening by the Fed came as bad news for stock markets. The
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
lost 1.1 percent.
Singapore's Straits Times Index closed slightly lower
as consumer services lost ground.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd dropped 1.6 percent,
while Genting Singapore PLC fell 1.3 percent.
The index has fallen 3.5 percent this year as of Tuesday's
close.
The Thai index snapped a 2-day rally, dragged down by
banks. Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand's third-largest
lender, lost 1.6 percent.
Vietnam stocks ended 0.4 percent lower, after hitting
a near 10-month closing high in the previous session.
Indonesia closed marginally higher, recovering from
3 days of losses, with energy stocks gaining as oil futures
traded near 2016 highs on Wednesday.
Fuel distributor PT AKR Corporindo Tbk was up 4.7
percent.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on the
day
Market Current previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 2777.11 2781.11 -0.14
Bangkok 1400.5 1406.57 -0.43
Manila 7534.3 7524.84 0.13
Jakarta 4734.357 4729.156 0.11
Kuala Lumpur 1635.72 1633.39 0.14
Ho Chi Minh 622.45 624.75 -0.37
Change so far
this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2777.11 2882.73 -3.66
Bangkok 1400.5 1288.02 8.73
Manila 7534.3 6952.08 8.37
Jakarta 4734.357 4593.008 3.08
Kuala Lumpur 1635.72 1692.51 -3.36
Ho Chi Minh 622.45 579.03 7.50
(Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)