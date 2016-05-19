By Bhumika Sahani
May 19 Southeast Asian stocks traded lower on
Thursday on broader weakness in Asia as minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's April policy meeting rekindled the possibility
of a rate hike in June.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell over 1 percent to its lowest since March 3
as the prospect of a second U.S. rate hike in six months raised
concerns for emerging markets already grappling with a slowing
China.
Philippine stocks led the falls in Southeast Asia and were
headed for their first loss in five sessions, shrugging off
strong quarterly GDP growth data released earlier in the day.
Financial stocks took a hit, with Bank of the
Philippine Islands down 1.1 percent as of 0459 GMT,
while Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co fell 2.3 percent.
Notwithstanding the Fed-driven selloff, analysts said the
Philippine market had the potential to outperform.
"The Philippines is strategically a good medium-term
opportunity. They are expensive but they are growing quickly,"
said Sean Taylor, chief investment officer, Asia Pacific,
Deutsche Asset Management.
"The Philippines is Deutsche's most convincing overweight
position among frontier market holdings."
Singapore's Straits Times index was headed for its
second session of falls, while Indonesia hit a near
three-month low, with Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT
and Ciputra Development Tbk PT shedding 1.1
percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.
STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Previous Pct Move
Close
Singapore 2749.67 2777.11 -0.99
Bangkok 1392.44 1400.5 -0.58
Manila 7450.25 7534.3 -1.12
Jakarta 4700.815 4734.357 -0.71
Kuala Lumpur 1634.58 1635.72 -0.07
Ho Chi Minh 620.75 622.45 -0.27
Change on
year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2750.55 2882.73 -4.59
Bangkok 1391.7 1288.02 8.05
Manila 7450.25 6952.08 7.17
Jakarta 4700.815 4593.008 2.35
Kuala Lumpur 1634.58 1692.51 -3.42
Ho Chi Minh 620.75 579.03 7.21
(Reporting by Bhumika Sahani; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)