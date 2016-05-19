By Bhumika Sahani
May 19 Southeast Asian stocks fell on Thursday,
in line with Asian markets, as the likelihood of a U.S. rate
increase in June lifted the dollar to a near two-month high and
left bonds, stocks, commodities and emerging markets all nursing
losses.
Minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting took the
market off guard after they revealed most policymakers thought a
June rise would be appropriate if the U.S. economy continued its
recent improvement.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell more than 1 percent to its lowest since
March 9.
"In general, a rate hike in June could be seen as a
positive, as it suggests that the US economy is doing a lot
better," said Carey Wong of Singapore-based OCBC Investment
Research.
"But market remains divided if other central banks will
follow in the Fed's footstep, and that could create some
uncertainty and increased volatility."
Philippines fell nearly 1.5 percent, its first loss
in five sessions, shrugging off strong quarterly GDP growth data
released earlier in the day.
Financial stocks took a hit, with heavyweights Bank
of the Philippine Islands and Metropolitan Bank and
Trust Co closing 1.1 percent and 3.2 percent lower,
respectively.
Singapore's Straits Times index fell 1.3 percent.
Financial stocks, the biggest constituent of
the index, fell 1 percent, dragged down by United Overseas Bank
Ltd and DBS Group Holdings Ltd.
Indonesia hit a near three-month closing low, led
down by telecom and utilities, while Thailand fell 1
percent to a one-week closing low.
For Asian Companies click ;
STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Previous Pct Move
Close
Singapore 2740.11 2777.11 -1.33
Bangkok 1385.86 1400.5 -1.05
Manila 7427.33 7534.3 -1.42
Jakarta 4704.217 4734.357 -0.64
Kuala Lumpur 1633.76 1635.72 -0.12
Ho Chi Minh 619.2 622.45 -0.52
Change on
year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2740.11 2882.73 -4.95
Bangkok 1385.86 1288.02 7.60
Manila 7427.33 6952.08 6.84
Jakarta 4704.217 4593.008 2.42
Kuala Lumpur 1633.76 1692.51 -3.47
Ho Chi Minh 619.2 579.03 6.94
(Reporting by Bhumika Sahani; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)