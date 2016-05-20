By Anusha Ravindranath May 20 Southeast Asian stocks were lower to flat on Friday except Singapore which recovered from two days of losses as big banks gained, while the Philippine index drifted nearly 2 percent lower to hit its lowest close in 10 days. Asian shares edged up on Friday but were on track for a weekly loss, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.4 percent, though still down 0.5 percent for the week. The Philippine index closed at its lowest since May 10, dragged down by financials, its biggest constituent. It lost 1.9 percent on the week. BDO Unibank Inc shed 2.9 percent, while Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co was down 1.3 percent. "We advise taking profits on issues still trading at overbought conditions as index correction will most likely drag prices lower," said research firm Regina Capital. Singapore's Straits Times Index recovered after losing 1.3 percent in the previous session on concerns the U.S Federal Reserve would raise rates as early as June. The index lost 1.1 percent for the week. "We believe that the higher interest rate expectation has been baked into the market," Carey Wong, a research manager with Singapore-based OCBC Investment Research said. "We are starting to see a rebound in Singapore from early lows, led by banks - the usual beneficiaries of rising interest rates." Financial stocks, the biggest constituent of the index, closed 0.6 percent higher. DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's biggest bank by assets, gained 0.8 percent. Indonesia was flat after government revised down its economic growth assumption for 2017. Vietnam lost 0.7 percent, led down by banks. Thai markets were closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 2763.82 2740.11 0.87 Manila 7299.03 7427.33 -1.73 Jakarta 4711.878 4704.217 0.16 Kuala Lumpur 1628.79 1633.76 -0.30 Ho Chi Minh 614.81 619.2 -0.71 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2763.82 2882.73 -4.12 Bangkok 1385.86 1288.02 7.60 Manila 7299.03 6952.08 4.99 Jakarta 4711.878 4593.008 2.59 Kuala Lumpur 1628.79 1692.51 -3.76 Ho Chi Minh 614.81 579.03 6.18 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)