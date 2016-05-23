May 23 Most southeast Asian stocks gained on
Monday as concerns about the likelihood of a Fed rate hike in
June eased, with Indonesia and the Philippines leading the
gains.
U.S. Federal Reserve officials in a meeting last week said
it would be appropriate to raise interest rates in June if
economic data pointed to stronger second-quarter growth as well
as firming inflation and employment.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.8 percent.
Indonesian stocks rose 0.54 percent driven by
utilities and telecom services.
Natural gas transporter Perusahaan Gas Negara
gained 3.59 percent.
"As foreign investors have largely factored in the Fed's
rate hike initiative -- with a rate hike probability within this
year at 74.6 percent -- we expect limited risk to the downside
in the short term," said Daewoo Securities Indonesia analyst
Taye Shim.
"In addition, foreigners have net purchased Indonesian
equities worth 115 billion rupiah last Friday, indicating eased
sell-off pressures," he said.
Philippine stocks snapped two sessions of losses,
rising 0.62 percent led by industrials and consumer staples.
Ayala Corp was the biggest gainer on the index,
which was down 1.9 percent last week.
"Volatility remains a concern due to 14-day ATR trading at
its 3-month highs, so expect sharp intraday movements this
week," Philippines' Regina Capital said in a note.
"On top of that, trend bias is bearish so support breakdowns
might be a common sight this week."
Meanwhile, Thai stocks lost 0.23 percent, dragged
down by telecom stocks. The market was closed on Friday for a
public holiday.
GSM mobile phone operator Advanced Info Service PCL
lost 2.56 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0450
GMT
Market Current Previous Pct Move
Close
Singapore 2770.95 2763.82 0.26
Bangkok 1380.99 1385.86 -0.35
Manila 7344.24 7299.03 0.62
Jakarta 4738.519 4711.878 0.57
Kuala Lumpur 1630.11 1628.79 0.08
Ho Chi Minh 613.47 614.81 -0.22
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2771.37 2882.73 -3.86
Bangkok 1381.12 1288.02 7.23
Manila 7344.24 6952.08 5.64
Jakarta 4738.41 4593.008 3.17
Kuala Lumpur 1630.11 1692.51 -3.69
Ho Chi Minh 613.47 579.03 5.95
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)