By Aparajita Saxena
May 25 Most Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Wednesday, with Philippine shares leading the gains, as upbeat
U.S. home sales data and growing support for the British
campaign to remain in the European Union boosted risk appetite.
U.S. new home sales raced to an eight-year peak in April and
prices hit a record high, offering further evidence of a pick-up
in economic growth early in the second quarter.
"Investors are less concerned about the global slowdown
because of upbeat data coming out of the U.S. and Europe," said
Grace Aller, an analyst with AP Securities.
"European stability is more definite right now because less
people will vote on exit of UK from the European Union."
A survey for the Daily Telegraph newspaper found that among
those who definitely plan to vote during the June 23 referendum,
support for remaining in the union stood at 55 percent while
backing for a British exit was at 42 percent.
Philippine stocks rose 1.2 percent, extending gains
into a third session, led by financials. Bank of the
Philippine Islands gained 1.9 pct.
Singapore's Straits Times index gained over 1 percent
even though the city-state cut its trade outlook for this year
after marginal first-quarter GDP growth.
Financial and oil and gas stocks led the gains, with DBS
Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest lender, and Keppel
Corp among the best performers.
Indonesia was up after Tuesday's loss, while
Thailand extended gains, led by energy stocks. Thai
state-owned oil and gas firm PTT Pcl rose 1.7 percent.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0517
GMT
Market Current Previous Pct Move
Close
Singapore 2779.91 2750.23 1.08
Bangkok 1392.43 1384.26 0.59
Manila 7447.5 7356.72 1.23
Jakarta 4750.222 4710.785 0.84
Kuala Lumpur 1625.65 1625.84 -0.01
Ho Chi Minh 614.67 611.62 0.50
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2779.22 2882.73 -3.59
Bangkok 1392.18 1288.02 8.09
Manila 7447.5 6952.08 7.13
Jakarta 4750.222 4593.008 3.42
Kuala Lumpur 1625.65 1692.51 -3.95
Ho Chi Minh 614.67 579.03 6.16
(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)