Aug 1 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Monday tracking Asian peers, as poor U.S. economic growth data
tempered expectations about a possible interest rate hike by the
Fed in the next few months.
U.S. gross domestic product rose 1.2 percent in the
April-June period, less than half the 2.6 percent growth
economists had expected.
New York Fed President William Dudley said the Fed should be
cautious in raising rates due to lingering risks to the U.S.
economy.
The likelihood of the U.S. not raising rates any time soon
puts Asia in a better light as growth rates in the region are
higher than expected, said Grace Aller, an analyst with
Manila-based AP Securities.
Asian shares hit a one-year peak, with MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 1.1
percent.
Indonesian shares surged 2.3 pct to their highest in
fourteen months, driven by financial and telecom stocks.
"People are buying heavily into the blue chips that posted
big losses last Friday," a trader said.
Indonesia's annual inflation rate in July eased slightly
from the previous month, the country's statistics bureau said on
Monday. Indonesia's July consumer price index rose 3.21 pct year
on year.
Thai stocks edged higher to their highest since May
2015 led by energy and consumer stock such as CP All PCL
, the country's largest convenience store chain.
Thailand's annual headline consumer prices rose for a fourth
straight month in July, driven by higher prices of food and
cigarettes, the Commerce Ministry said on Monday.
Bucking the trend, Vietnam fell as July factory
growth dipped to 4-month low as orders slowed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on 0519 GMT
Market Current previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 2893.53 2868.69 0.87
Bangkok 1527.37 1524.07 0.22
Manila 8041.88 7963.11 0.99
Jakarta 5337.306 5215.994 2.33
Kuala Lumpur 1663.46 1653.26 0.62
Ho Chi Minh 648.21 652.23 -0.62
Change so far this
year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2893.53 2882.73 0.37
Bangkok 1527.37 1288.02 18.58
Manila 8041.88 6952.08 15.68
Jakarta 5337.306 4593.008 16.21
Kuala Lumpur 1663.46 1692.51 -1.72
Ho Chi Minh 648.21 579.03 11.95
(Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)