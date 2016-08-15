By Anusha Ravindranath
Aug 15 Indonesian shares fell to two-week lows
on Monday after a sharp drop in July exports and imports
dampened investor sentiment, while Malaysian stocks hit
three-and-a-half month highs as energy stocks gained on firm oil
prices.
Indonesia's exports and imports plunged on an annual basis
in July, the statistics bureau said, confounding expectations
for the first growth in 22 months.
The Jakarta Composite Index closed 1.1 percent
lower, after declining as much as 1.5 percent earlier in the
session to its lowest since Aug. 1.
Meanwhile, sentiment in Asian markets got a boost after a
rally in Chinese stocks helped offset news of Japan's economic
growth slowing to a halt last quarter.
Malaysian shares hit a three-and-a-half month high,
helped by energy stocks after oil prices rose to fresh highs for
the month of August. Sapurakencana Petroleum Bhd
gained 4.7 percent.
Thai shares closed marginally lower, after hitting a
15-month peak on forecast-beating second-quarter GDP growth
data.
Thailand's economy beat expectations in the second quarter
to grow at its fastest annual rate in 13 quarters, due to high
state and tourist spending.
In the long term, the news of GDP growth will create
positive sentiment, said Sumek Chantrasuriyarat, an analyst with
Thailand-based KGI, adding that the impact of bomb blast might
not be serious and that the overall market sentiment seemed to
be neutral.
Four people were killed and dozens were wounded in a series
of bomb and arson attacks in some of Thailand's best-known
southern resorts and islands, last week.
Philippine shares recovered from earlier losses to
close marginally higher, while Vietnam ended up 0.57
percent, driven by oil and gas stocks including Petrovietnam Gas
Joint Stock Corp.
Singapore shares closed almost steady with financial
stocks among the top losers.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on the
day
Market Current previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 2867.21 2867.4 -0.01
Bangkok 1549.11 1552.64 -0.23
Manila 7960.17 7955.86 0.05
Jakarta 5320.561 5377.196 -1.05
Kuala Lumpur 1690.33 1684.15 0.37
Ho Chi Minh 659.47 655.71 0.57
Change so far
this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2867.21 2882.73 -0.54
Bangkok 1549.11 1288.02 20.27
Manila 7960.17 6952.08 14.50
Jakarta 5320.561 4593.008 15.84
Kuala Lumpur 1690.33 1692.51 -0.13
Ho Chi Minh 659.47 579.03 13.89
(Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)