Aug 19 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend,
while an overnight rally in crude helped Vietnam and Singapore
to eke out small gains.
Broad Sentiment was subdued after some Federal Reserve
officials reiterated the case for raising interest rates in the
coming months.
Indonesian shares drifted lower after two sessions
of gains as investors took a pause ahead of a central bank
policy meeting.
The bank formally makes the 7-day reverse repurchase rate
its new benchmark on Friday, and a slim majority of analysts
believe the rate will be held steady on its debut.
Philippine shares edged lower, dragged down by
consumer cyclicals. SM Investments Corp and Bloomberry
Resorts Corp were among the top percentage losers.
"We are trading at around 23 times P/E, which is very
expensive," said Victor Felix of AB Capital Securities in
Manila.
Investors are taking profits before the weekend, as they do
not want to be surprised on Monday if something negative turns
up, he added.
Vietnam shares were headed for their third straight
session of gains, helped by consumer non-cyclical and energy
stocks. Vietnam Dairy Products JSC was up 2.84 percent,
while Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp rose
marginally.
Singapore shares edged up, driven by oil and gas
stocks such as Keppel Corp Ltd.
Oil prices rose on Thursday for a sixth straight session,
with Brent crude rising above $50 a barrel for the first time in
six weeks, as the world's biggest producers prepared to discuss
a possible freeze in production levels.
Thai shares fell slightly, weighed down by
industrial stocks including Thai Coating Industrial Pcl
, while Malaysia dropped as telecom stocks
such as Axiata Group Bhd and DiGi.Com Bhd
lost ground.
Singapore 2841.11 2836.98 0.15
Bangkok 1544.88 1547.01 -0.14
Manila 7935.74 7952.81 -0.21
Jakarta 5451.303 5461.45 -0.19
Kuala Lumpur 1690.6 1694.87 -0.25
Ho Chi Minh 661.81 660.65 0.18
Change so far
this year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2841.11 2882.73 -1.44
Bangkok 1544.88 1288.02 19.94
Manila 7935.74 6952.08 14.15
Jakarta 5451.303 4593.008 18.69
Kuala Lumpur 1690.6 1692.51 -0.11
Ho Chi Minh 661.81 579.03 14.30
