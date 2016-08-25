Aug 25 Indonesian shares gained nearly 1 percent
on Thursday while other markets in the region were largely
lacklustre as investors awaited cues on U.S. interest rates from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday.
Markets expect Yellen to outline a clearer time frame for
the next U.S. rate hike after strong housing data this week and
upbeat comments by other Fed officials, but many analysts expect
her to strike a more neutral stance.
Indonesian stocks posted their first gain in three sessions
led by utilities, with Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk PT
gaining 4.1 percent.
Harry Su, an analyst with Jakarta-based Bahana Securities,
attributed the gains to a technical rebound, adding that a rise
in emerging market exchange-traded funds(ETFs) helped Indonesian
ETFs, further boosting the market curve.
Market participants are still hoping that the tax amnesty
programme will be a success, propelling the market to be the
best performer in the region, Su added.
The Jakarta Composite Index had gained 17.7 percent
this year as of Wednesday's close.
Vietnamese shares eased after two sessions of gains
to end marginally lower, with energy shares tumbling on a
decline in global oil prices. Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock
Corp ended 2.4 percent lower.
The market was cautious ahead of Yellen's speech, with the
weakness on Wall Street and lower commodity prices weighing on
sentiment, said Fiachra MacCana, head of research at Ho Chi Minh
Securities.
"There is a hint of nervousness in the air with investors
expecting the speech to lay out a possible rationale for a rate
hike before the year-end," MacCana said.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev close Pct Move
Singapore 2876.93 2869.57 0.26
Bangkok 1544.1 1547.55 -0.22
Manila 7854.54 7866.13 -0.15
Jakarta 5454.116 5403.992 0.93
Kuala Lumpur 1680.3 1682.06 -0.10
Ho Chi Minh 658.5 660.77 -0.34
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2876.93 2882.73 -0.20
Bangkok 1544.1 1288.02 19.88
Manila 7854.54 6952.08 12.98
Jakarta 5454.116 4593.008 18.75
Kuala Lumpur 1680.3 1692.51 -0.72
Ho Chi Minh 658.5 579.03 13.72
(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)