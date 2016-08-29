By Aparajita Saxena
Aug 29 Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed
lower on Monday after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen hinting at an interest rate hike weighed on
investor sentiment.
At the Fed's annual gathering for global central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Yellen said the case for a rate hike has
strengthened in recent months as the labour market and economy
improved.
While she gave no hints on the timing of a hike, Fed Vice
Chair Stanley Fischer said Yellen's speech was consistent with
expectations for possible rate increases this year.
Fischer said the August nonfarm payrolls report due on
Friday was likely to be key to the decision over a hike in the
near term.
Markets will generally remain cautious before the September
meeting, and will also take cues from the U.S. jobs data, said
Ong Kian Lin at RHB Securities Singapore Pte Ltd.
"The most direct impact of the interest rate hike for
emerging markets is on the local currency versus the dollar,"
Ong said.
"Once the dollar strengthens, it will impact oil producing
countries that rely on the dollar movement for inputs."
Indonesian shares underperformed other markets in
the region and posted their worst intraday fall in a month
before closing down 1.3 percent. Utilities led the fall with
Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk PT declining 4.48
percent.
Singapore shares closed down 1 percent, with oil and
gas stocks losing ground after global crude prices fell on
rising Iraq output and a stronger dollar.
Oil rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp
Industries were among the biggest losers.
Vietnam shares ended 0.25 percent higher after rising
as much as 1.78 percent earlier in the session to their highest
in more than a month.
"We believe that in the coming week, (Vietnam) market is
likely to recognise positive correction and cumulation,"
Vietcombank Securities said in a note.
Malaysia and Thailand ended slightly lower,
while the Philippine stock market was closed for a
holiday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Previous close Pct Move
Singapore 2829.43 2857.65 -0.99
Bangkok 1544.15 1549.41 -0.34
Jakarta 5370.764 5438.831 -1.25
Kuala Lumpur 1681.6 1683.09 -0.09
Ho Chi Minh 669.44 667.75 0.25
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2829.43 2882.73 -1.85
Bangkok 1544.15 1288.02 19.89
Jakarta 5370.764 4593.008 16.93
Kuala Lumpur 1681.6 1692.51 -0.64
Ho Chi Minh 669.44 579.03 15.61
(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)