By Geo Tharappel
Aug 30 Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed
lower on Tuesday as investors continued to digest hawkish
comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials last week.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday the case for a rate
hike was strengthening, but provided little detail on when it
would next move.
Traders now await the August payrolls report due on Friday,
which is likely to miss expectations, for further clues on the
U.S. economy.
"There is a good chance that the rate hike will happen in
December, rather than in September," said Mikey Macainag, an
analyst with Philippines-based Sunsecurities Inc.
"But if the U.S. payrolls data is good, we can expect the
rate hike in September... There is going to be a continuation of
this bull market."
Philippine shares fell for a fifth consecutive
session, led by telcos including sector heavyweight PLDT Inc
.
With most of the catalysts like earnings and GDP numbers
already out and the absence of any market-stealing development,
stocks are in a correction phase, said Manny Cruz, an analyst
with Asiasec Equities Inc in Manila.
Vietnam shares extended gains into a third straight
session, helped by energy stocks including Petrovietnam Gas
Joint Stock Corp as global crude prices rose on
production suspensions in the U.S. Gulf due to an expected
tropical storm and speculation that producers meeting in Algeria
next month will act to prop up prices.
Thai shares eked out marginal gains, shrugging off
disappointing July manufacturing output data.
Asian shares outside Japan gained 0.6
percent, recovering around half of Monday's loss.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Previous close Pct Move
Singapore 2828.39 2829.43 -0.04
Bangkok 1546.13 1544.15 0.13
Manila 7794.93 7845.49 -0.64
Jakarta 5362.316 5370.764 -0.16
Kuala Lumpur 1678.06 1681.6 -0.21
Ho Chi Minh 672.67 669.44 0.48
Change this year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2828.39 2882.73 -1.89
Bangkok 1546.13 1288.02 20.04
Manila 7794.93 6952.08 12.12
Jakarta 5362.316 4593.008 16.75
Kuala Lumpur 1678.06 1692.51 -0.85
Ho Chi Minh 672.67 579.03 16.17
(Reporting by Geo Tharappel; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)