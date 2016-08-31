By Geo Tharappel
Aug 31 Southeast Asian stock markets were
subdued on Wednesday as nervous investors kept to the sidelines
ahead of upcoming U.S. jobs data that could nudge the Federal
Reserve into raising interest rates as early as September.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Tuesday that the
jobs data could influence any rate decision in the near
term.
Also, data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence at an
11-month high in August, with households more upbeat about the
labour market.
"Everybody is waiting for this Friday... (U.S. jobs data)
will probably give more signals whether the Fed will hike rates
in September," said Ong Kian Lin, head of research at
Singapore-based RHB Securities.
Philippine shares fell as much as 1.12 percent to a
two-month low before closing flat, posting a sixth session of
falls.
Consumer cyclicals lost the most with SM Investments Corp
falling 1.02 percent.
Indonesian shares recouped marginal losses to end
0.4 percent higher led by consumer staples and financials, and
were up 3.26 percent on the month.
Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT rose as
much as 2.17 percent, recording its biggest intraday percentage
gain in more than three weeks.
"JCI will probably remain mixed for the remainder of the
week," Jakarta-based Trimegah Securities said in a note.
A Reuters poll showed that Indonesia's annual inflation in
August, due on Thursday, likely dropped to its lowest level
since December 2009.
Thai shares closed slightly higher led by consumer
staples and industrials, largely shrugging off data that showed
a fall in private consumption in July.
The index gained 1.49 percent on the month.
The Malaysian stock market was closed for a holiday.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current Prev close Pct Move
Singapore 2820.59 2828.39 -0.28
Bangkok 1548.44 1546.13 0.15
Manila 7787.37 7794.93 -0.10
Jakarta 5386.082 5362.316 0.44
Ho Chi Minh 674.63 672.67 0.29
Change this year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2820.59 2882.73 -2.16
Bangkok 1548.44 1288.02 20.22
Manila 7787.37 6952.08 12.01
Jakarta 5386.082 4593.008 17.27
Ho Chi Minh 674.63 579.03 16.51
(Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)