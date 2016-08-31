By Geo Tharappel Aug 31 Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Wednesday as nervous investors kept to the sidelines ahead of upcoming U.S. jobs data that could nudge the Federal Reserve into raising interest rates as early as September. Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Tuesday that the jobs data could influence any rate decision in the near term. Also, data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence at an 11-month high in August, with households more upbeat about the labour market. "Everybody is waiting for this Friday... (U.S. jobs data) will probably give more signals whether the Fed will hike rates in September," said Ong Kian Lin, head of research at Singapore-based RHB Securities. Philippine shares fell as much as 1.12 percent to a two-month low before closing flat, posting a sixth session of falls. Consumer cyclicals lost the most with SM Investments Corp falling 1.02 percent. Indonesian shares recouped marginal losses to end 0.4 percent higher led by consumer staples and financials, and were up 3.26 percent on the month. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT rose as much as 2.17 percent, recording its biggest intraday percentage gain in more than three weeks. "JCI will probably remain mixed for the remainder of the week," Jakarta-based Trimegah Securities said in a note. A Reuters poll showed that Indonesia's annual inflation in August, due on Thursday, likely dropped to its lowest level since December 2009. Thai shares closed slightly higher led by consumer staples and industrials, largely shrugging off data that showed a fall in private consumption in July. The index gained 1.49 percent on the month. The Malaysian stock market was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2820.59 2828.39 -0.28 Bangkok 1548.44 1546.13 0.15 Manila 7787.37 7794.93 -0.10 Jakarta 5386.082 5362.316 0.44 Ho Chi Minh 674.63 672.67 0.29 Change this year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2820.59 2882.73 -2.16 Bangkok 1548.44 1288.02 20.22 Manila 7787.37 6952.08 12.01 Jakarta 5386.082 4593.008 17.27 Ho Chi Minh 674.63 579.03 16.51 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)