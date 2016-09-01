Sept 1 Most Southeast Asian stocks fell on
Thursday, in line with Asian peers, as investors shrugged off an
official survey showing Chinese factory activity unexpectedly
expanded in August, to focus on a U.S. jobs report that could
determine the timing of a rate increase by the Federal Reserve.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday remains this week's
key market focus after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley
Fischer said last week the data would be a factor as to when the
central bank hikes interest rates.
Employers are expected to have added 180,000 jobs in August,
according to the median estimate of 89 economists polled by
Reuters.
"People are waiting for the data tomorrow..Jobs data has
always been improving over the past few months..don't see any
reason why it will reverse," said Joseph Roxas, president at
Philippines-based Eagle Equities Inc.
A private employment report, published ahead of the
government data, showed private payrolls increased by 177,000
jobs, in line with economists' expectations.
The markets were tepid to an official survey showing
activity in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded
at its fastest pace in nearly two years in August as
construction boomed, suggesting the economy is steadying in
response to stronger government spending.
Philippine shares fell as much as 1.8 percent to a
two-month low, on track to post a seventh session of losses, led
by consumer cyclicals and non-cyclicals.
SM Investments Corp and GT Capital Holdings Inc
lost more than 2 percent each.
The market is still in correction and has been overbought
for a while, Roxas said.
Indonesia fell as much as 1 percent, led by
utilities and consumer cyclicals.
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara, a state gas distribution
firm, was the second biggest decliner on the index, falling as
much as 5.6 percent.
Vietnam fell 0.7 percent, while Malaysia was
down marginally.
Singapore shares bucked the trend to rise as much as
0.6 percent.
Asian shares fell, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.5
percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0425 GMT
Market Current Prev close Pct Move
Singapore 2832.56 2820.59 0.42
Bangkok 1547.18 1548.44 -0.08
Manila 7684.71 7787.37 -1.32
Jakarta 5340.562 5386.082 -0.85
Kuala Lumpur 1672.59 1678.06 -0.33
Ho Chi Minh 670.07 674.63 -0.68
Change this year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2832.56 2882.73 -1.74
Bangkok 1547.18 1288.02 20.12
Manila 7684.71 6952.08 10.54
Jakarta 5340.562 4593.008 16.28
Kuala Lumpur 1672.59 1692.51 -1.18
Ho Chi Minh 670.07 579.03 15.72
(Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)