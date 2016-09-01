By Geo Tharappel Sept 1 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday as investors adopted a wait-and-see approach ahead of the U.S. jobs report that could provide clues about the timing of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve. U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday remained the key market focus after Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said the data would be a factor as to when the central bank raises interest rates. "People are waiting for the data tomorrow.. Jobs data has been improving over the past few months... Don't see any reason why it will reverse," said Joseph Roxas, president at Philippines-based Eagle Equities Inc. Employers are expected to have added 180,000 jobs in August, according to the median estimate of 89 economists polled by Reuters. Indonesian shares ended 1 percent lower after falling as much as 1.2 percent to their lowest in more than two weeks, led by utilities and consumer cyclicals. State-run gas distribution company PT Perusahaan Gas Negara was the third biggest decliner after reporting a 33 percent drop in its January-June profit. Foreigners are net selling Indonesian equities and that is why markets are down, said Taye Shim, head of research at Daewoo Securities Indonesia, adding that this was likely to continue. Philippine shares recovered from a two-month low hit earlier in the session to close marginally lower, their seventh straight session of losses, with financials leading the losses. SM Prime Holdings Inc posted its biggest intraday percentage loss in more than three months. Vietnam shares recorded their biggest intraday percentage loss in close to four weeks, while Singapore shares reversed earlier gains to close marginally lower. Asian markets excluding Japan fell, with MSCI's broadest index down 0.3 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2816.47 2820.59 -0.15 Bangkok 1539.71 1548.44 -0.56 Manila 7773.31 7787.37 -0.18 Jakarta 5334.547 5386.082 -0.96 Kuala Lumpur 1670.55 1678.06 -0.45 Ho Chi Minh 669.19 674.63 -0.81 Change this year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2816.47 2882.73 -2.30 Bangkok 1539.71 1288.02 19.54 Manila 7773.31 6952.08 11.81 Jakarta 5334.547 4593.008 16.14 Kuala Lumpur 1670.55 1692.51 -1.30 Ho Chi Minh 669.19 579.03 15.57 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)