Sept 1 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Thursday as investors adopted a wait-and-see approach ahead of
the U.S. jobs report that could provide clues about the timing
of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday remained the key
market focus after Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said the data
would be a factor as to when the central bank raises interest
rates.
"People are waiting for the data tomorrow.. Jobs data has
been improving over the past few months... Don't see any reason
why it will reverse," said Joseph Roxas, president at
Philippines-based Eagle Equities Inc.
Employers are expected to have added 180,000 jobs in August,
according to the median estimate of 89 economists polled by
Reuters.
Indonesian shares ended 1 percent lower after
falling as much as 1.2 percent to their lowest in more than two
weeks, led by utilities and consumer cyclicals.
State-run gas distribution company PT Perusahaan Gas Negara
was the third biggest decliner after reporting a 33
percent drop in its January-June profit.
Foreigners are net selling Indonesian equities and that is
why markets are down, said Taye Shim, head of research at Daewoo
Securities Indonesia, adding that this was likely to continue.
Philippine shares recovered from a two-month low hit
earlier in the session to close marginally lower, their seventh
straight session of losses, with financials leading the losses.
SM Prime Holdings Inc posted its biggest intraday
percentage loss in more than three months.
Vietnam shares recorded their biggest intraday
percentage loss in close to four weeks, while Singapore shares
reversed earlier gains to close marginally lower.
Asian markets excluding Japan fell, with MSCI's broadest
index down 0.3 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current Prev close Pct Move
Singapore 2816.47 2820.59 -0.15
Bangkok 1539.71 1548.44 -0.56
Manila 7773.31 7787.37 -0.18
Jakarta 5334.547 5386.082 -0.96
Kuala Lumpur 1670.55 1678.06 -0.45
Ho Chi Minh 669.19 674.63 -0.81
Change this year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2816.47 2882.73 -2.30
Bangkok 1539.71 1288.02 19.54
Manila 7773.31 6952.08 11.81
Jakarta 5334.547 4593.008 16.14
Kuala Lumpur 1670.55 1692.51 -1.30
Ho Chi Minh 669.19 579.03 15.57
