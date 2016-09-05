By Aparajita Saxena Sept 5 Southeast Asian markets closed mixed on Monday with Thailand falling the most after heavy domestic fund selling, while financials supported gains in Singapore. Asian shares outside Japan were up 1.6 percent to their highest in about three weeks after lower-than-expected U.S. jobs report eased investor concerns of a September interest rate hike. "September is a very event-heavy month," said Victor Felix, an analyst with AB Capital Securities Inc in Manila, referring to the meetings of the Fed, OPEC, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan next week, and the G20 this month. Investors are closely tracking these events and market movements will be data driven, Felix said. Singapore shares led gains in the region and ended 1.7 percent higher. Financial shares gained the most, with United Overseas Bank and DBS Holdings leading the sector. Thai shares fell about 2 percent in thin trading volumes and posted their biggest intraday percentage fall since June 24. The Thai stock market has performed exceptionally well this year and is one of the best in Asia, said Adithep Vanabriksha, chief investment officer for Thai equities at Aberdeen Asset Management. "However, there are inherent risks with investment into smaller, more volatile emerging markets, and Thailand is no exception", Adithep said. "The last 10 years of political divide and the recent bombs in southern Thailand are a reminder of the political risks we face, while economically growth has been hit with a slump in exports. Under the circumstances and given how well the market has done, bouts of profit-taking are to be expected." Institutional investors sold a net 4.86 billion baht ($140.42 million) on Friday, and sold a total of 9.27 billion baht last week. Philippines closed 0.56 percent lower, led by losses in utilities. The Philippine market fell because of a knee-jerk reaction to the bombings in Davao. "It has been trending down all of August because of net foreign selling, but we think this will reverse. Investments will flood back in and blue chips will rally," said AB Capital's Felix, adding that he expected it to end flat for the week. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 2851.74 2803.92 1.71 Bangkok 1492.52 1521.48 -1.90 Manila 7764.05 7807.42 -0.56 Jakarta 5356.954 5353.461 0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1678.08 1671.79 0.38 Ho Chi Minh 664.55 669.19 -0.69 Change so far this year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2851.74 2882.73 -1.08 Bangkok 1492.52 1288.02 15.88 Manila 7764.05 6952.08 11.68 Jakarta 5356.954 4593.008 16.63 Kuala Lumpur 1678.08 1692.51 -0.85 Ho Chi Minh 664.55 579.03 14.77 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)