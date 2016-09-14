By Krishna V Kurup
Sept 14 Most Southeast Asian stock markets
traded lower on Wednesday in line with Asian peers, as rising
bond yields and volatility forced investors to unwind positions
and uncertainty over global central banks' next moves hurt risk
appetite.
While the rise in U.S. bond yields was in part due to heavy
Treasury and corporate debt supply, it also reflected concerns
about the limits of global central bank policy in reviving
growth.
U.S. interest rate futures <0#FF:> are pricing in only about
a 10 percent chance of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its
policy review next week.
Inflows into emerging-market equity funds amounted to $24
billion over the past 10 weeks, the highest on record, according
to Bank of America Merrill Lynch flow data.
An index of market volatility soared to its highest
in three months.
Indonesian shares declined as much as 1.7 percent in
their biggest percentage fall in nearly 3 months and hit a near
two-month low, with energy and consumer non-cyclical stocks
among the biggest losers.
"Expect profit-taking by foreign investors to continue for
the time being - which should weigh on prices and valuations,"
said Taye Shim, an analyst with Daewoo Securities, adding that
escalating concerns over a Fed rate hike next week should also
keep investors on the sidelines.
United Tractors Tbk PT was down 3.7 percent, while
Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk PT fell 1.3 percent.
Malaysian shares dropped about 1 percent in their
biggest intraday percentage fall since June 24 and hit their
lowest since Aug. 5.
Financial stocks led the losers with Hong Leong Bank Bhd
falling 1.68 percent and Public Bank Bhd
losing 1.72 percent.
Singapore shares fell marginally with Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd shedding 1 percent and
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust down 2.3 percent.
Bucking the trend, Thailand and Vietnam
shares rose marginally.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0416 GMT
Market Current Prev close Pct Move
Singapore 2808 2818.38 -0.37
Bangkok 1450.99 1446.84 0.29
Manila 7524.98 7550.27 -0.33
Jakarta 5137.19 5215.567 -1.50
Kuala Lumpur 1661.39 1677.18 -0.94
Ho Chi Minh 660.31 659.72 0.09
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2808 2882.73 -2.59
Bangkok 1450.99 1288.02 12.65
Manila 7524.98 6952.08 8.24
Jakarta 5137.19 4593.008 11.85
Kuala Lumpur 1661.39 1692.51 -1.84
Ho Chi Minh 660.31 579.03 14.04
(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)