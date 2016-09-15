By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
Sept 15 Indonesian stocks notched up their
biggest single-day percentage gain in more than six weeks on
Thursday, aided by upbeat monthly trade data, while Philippine
shares rose the most in four months on bargain-hunting.
Other Southeast Asian markets remained sluggish as
uncertainty about global central banks' next steps hurt risk
appetite.
Both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan are
scheduled to hold policy meetings next Wednesday. Sources say
BOJ board members could debate cutting the bank's rates further
and changes to its already massive asset-buying programme.
The Bank of England at its policy meeting later in the day
is expected to stand pat after last month's policy easing, and
provide a signal for future moves.
Indonesian shares closed 2.3 percent higher, with
consumer cyclicals and telecom services leading the gains. PT
Astra International Tbk rose 5.5 percent, while PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk gained 4.3
percent.
Indonesia's exports and imports declined at a far slower
pace than forecast in August, data released earlier in the day
showed, with non-oil and gas exports rising for the first time
in 16 months.
The better-than-expected export and import data helped move
the market higher, said Harry Su, an analyst with Jakarta-based
Bahana Securities.
Philippine stocks rose 2.2 percent, led by financials
and consumer cyclicals. SM Prime Holdings Inc and SM
Investments Corp rose over 3 percent each.
Local investors saw heavy net foreign selling as an
opportunity to enter the market again, said Victor Felix, an
analyst with AB Capital Securities in Manila, adding that if the
market ended higher in the next session, we might see a
reversal.
Singapore fell for a fourth straight session, pulled
down by consumer goods and oil and gas stocks.
Investors are on risk-off mode as the odds for a Fed rate
hike next week are creeping up, though market participants still
believe it is going to be in December after the U.S.
presidential elections, said Andrew Chow, associate director at
UOB Kay Hian in Singapore.
Change on day
Market Current Prev close Pct Move
Singapore 2805.52 2809.35 -0.14
Bangkok 1463.39 1458.19 0.36
Manila 7708.42 7546.01 2.15
Jakarta 5265.819 5146.038 2.33
Kuala Lumpur 1652.99 1661.39 -0.51
Ho Chi Minh 656.18 656.64 -0.07
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2805.52 2882.73 -2.68
Bangkok 1463.39 1288.02 13.62
Manila 7708.42 6952.08 10.88
Jakarta 5265.819 4593.008 14.65
Kuala Lumpur 1652.99 1692.51 -2.33
Ho Chi Minh 656.18 579.03 13.32
