By Aparajita Saxena
Sept 19 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
trading higher on Monday, tracking gains in Asian peers, ahead
of crucial central bank meetings in the United States and Japan.
The Federal Reserve is set for a lively debate on Tuesday
and Wednesday and could give a clear signal of an interest rate
rise to come even if it follows market expectations for a pause
this month.
"We expect soft market movements ahead of the FOMC meeting
and the BOJ monetary policy meeting," said Taye Shim, an analyst
with Daewoo Securities in Jakarta, adding he expected a
continuation of the status quo.
The Bank of Japan meets on Wednesday and could well go in
the opposite direction by easing policy, though conflicting
reports on what it might do have stoked much uncertainty.
Sources have said the BOJ will consider making negative
interest rates the centrepiece of future easing by shifting its
prime policy target away from base money.
Indonesian shares outperformed other markets in the
region and were headed for their third straight session of
gains, helped by telecom services stocks including
Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT.
Singapore shares were marginally higher, helped by
gains in oil stocks as global crude prices rose almost 2 percent
after Venezuela said OPEC and non-OPEC producers were close to
reaching an output stabilising deal and as clashes in Libya
raised concerns that efforts to restart crude exports could be
disrupted.
Rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Industries
rose 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.
Vietnam shares rose after five consecutive sessions
of falls, supported by financial stocks. Vietcom Bank
gained 3.29 percent.
Malaysia was little changed, while Philippines
receded 0.2 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 1.1 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0344
GMT
Market Current Previous Close Pct Move
Singapore 2835.99 2827.45 0.30
Bangkok 1483.66 1479.07 0.31
Manila 7530.11 7553.76 -0.31
Jakarta 5305.413 5267.769 0.71
Kuala Lumpur 1653.16 1652.99 0.01
Ho Chi Minh 654.5 651.31 0.49
Change this year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2835.99 2882.73 -1.62
Bangkok 1483.66 1288.02 15.19
Manila 7530.11 6952.08 8.31
Jakarta 5305.413 4593.008 15.51
Kuala Lumpur 1653.16 1692.51 -2.32
Ho Chi Minh 654.5 579.03 13.03
(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)