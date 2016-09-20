By Aparajita Saxena
Sept 20 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
flat with a negative bias on Tuesday as investors nervously
awaited the outcome of the central bank meetings in Japan and
the United States, with speculations rife that the Bank of Japan
will make crucial changes to its easing programme.
BOJ officials have suggested that there is room to cut
interest rates further, despite criticism that they are hurting
financial institutions and even damaging economic
sentiment.
Investors are also keeping an eye on the meeting of the
Federal Reserve, which is expected to keep interest rates
unchanged in September, for any hints on the timing of a rate
hike.
"We consider FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) to be a
non-event, hence we turn our attention to the Bank of Japan,"
Daewoo Securities analyst Taye Shim said in a note.
Asian markets will follow Wall Street movements closely,
said Grace Aller of AP Securities in Manila.
Thai shares fell 1 percent to snap five sessions of
gains, underperforming other markets in the region.
Financials led the falls with Kasikornbank Pcl,
Thailand's fourth-largest lender by assets, shedding 1.3
percent.
Singapore shares were marginally lower with energy
stocks declining on a decline in global oil prices after
Venezuela said global supplies needed to fall by 10 percent in
order to bring production down to consumption levels.
Indonesian shares eased after the previous session's
surge, with news company Tempo Inti Media Tbk PT as
the biggest percentage loser.
Indonesia's central bank likely will cut its benchmark
interest rate for the fifth time this year on Thursday to try to
spur economic growth, a Reuters poll showed.
Bucking the trend, Philippine shares rose 0.7 percent
with financial stocks driving the gains after a Reuters poll
showed the central bank is expected to keep its benchmark
interest rate steady on Thursday.
The poll also showed that if inflation picks up and the U.S.
Fed tightens its policy, the Philippine central bank may turn
hawkish next year.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0357 GMT
Market Current Previous Close Pct Move
Singapore 2846.34 2852.14 -0.20
Bangkok 1477.63 1492.73 -1.01
Manila 7630.52 7575.84 0.72
Jakarta 5308.579 5321.841 -0.25
Kuala Lumpur 1647.67 1651.71 -0.24
Ho Chi Minh 655.43 657.89 -0.37
Change this year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2846.34 2882.73 -1.26
Bangkok 1477.63 1288.02 14.72
Manila 7630.52 6952.08 9.76
Jakarta 5308.579 4593.008 15.58
Kuala Lumpur 1647.67 1692.51 -2.65
Ho Chi Minh 655.43 579.03 13.19
(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)