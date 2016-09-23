By Suhail Hassan Bhat
Sept 23 Most Southeast Asian stock markets
recovered from early falls on Friday but ended the week in
positive territory, on gains in previous sessions after the
Federal Reserve stood pat on rates and the Bank of Japan
revamped its policy earlier this week.
The markets fell initially due to profit-taking following
gains in the previous sessions, after Fed Chair Janet Yellen
signalled that the Fed would like a rate cut by year-end. The
Fed also redrew a less aggressive rise in rates next year and in
2018.
Markets in Southeast Asia are experiencing a technical
correction given that it is a Friday, said Mikey Macainag, an
analyst with Manila-based Sunsecurities.
Singapore shares climbed after two sessions of losses
and ended the week with gains. DBS Group Holdings fell
0.13 percent, while diversified business company Jardine
Matheson Holdings gained 1.8 percent.
Singapore's headline consumer price index fell 0.3 percent
in August, data showed on Friday, compared with a 0.4 percent
median fall forecast in a Reuters survey.
Indonesian shares rose for the third straight
session, and snapped three weeks of declines, with consumer
staples and materials sectors contributing the most.
Kretek-maker PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna rose 0.7
percent and cement maker PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa
gained 3.3 percent.
Philippine shares fell, snapping four consecutive
sessions of gains, with industrials and consumer staples leading
the declines. However, the index posted its first weekly gain in
seven.
JG Summit Holdings < JGS.PS> dropped 3.4 percent, while
Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc dipped 1.5 percent.
Thai shares fell 0.9 percent but posted gains for
the second straight week, while Vietnam closed higher,
recording a fifth session of gains.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS:
STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Previous Pct Move
Close
Singapore 2856.95 2846.06 0.38
Bangkok 1492.88 1505.99 -0.87
Manila 7723.6 7762.35 -0.50
Jakarta 5388.908 5380.262 0.16
Kuala Lumpur 1670.99 1669.66 0.08
Ho Chi Minh 674.09 671.38 0.40
Change this
year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2856.95 2882.73 -0.89
Bangkok 1492.88 1288.02 15.91
Manila 7723.6 6952.08 11.10
Jakarta 5388.908 4593.008 17.33
Kuala Lumpur 1670.99 1692.51 -1.27
Ho Chi Minh 674.09 579.03 16.42
(Reporting by Suhail Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)